"Hubbik’s SpinUOC is a window to people interested in what you’re doing, and you can’t turn down opportunities like this one"

A Computer Engineering student, Toni Cuenca believes that “obviously SpinUOC, a Hubbik programme, is a really great opportunity, a window that lets us talk to investors, people who are interested in what you're doing, customers, and you can't turn down opportunities like this one”. The project he presented at the 2017 event, Instalik.es, won the jury award.

Instalik.es is the first automated management service for Instagram under Link Studios, an R&D studio dedicated to automation and marketing on social media, with plans to expand to other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter. This application helps optimize some of the time that organizations, companies and social projects from a wide range of fields devote to their digital communication. Instalik.es undergoes continuous development and plans to roll out geolocation, multiple-account management, a mobile version and server contracting and offer information of interest on a regular basis to optimize social media management. Instalik.es currently offers a 7-day trial period for you to see how you could obtain likes and followers on Instagram with its help.