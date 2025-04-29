6/20/19 · Case of success
A student of the Psychology degree at the UOC, Frederic Cerón believes that “Hubbik's support was key to getting our project off the ground and perfecting some of the details we hadn't got fully worked out”. Ceron has participated in the acceleration programme for entrepreneurial e-learning projects EduTECH Emprèn.
