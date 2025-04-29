Gemma Fàbregas holds a master in Multimedia Applications and she presented her project Yo también leo at the SpinUOC 2017. After the event, she claimed that “just being able to be here today, at the SpinUOC —a Hubbik programme—, is reward in itself: the people who've helped us prepare for this, the people we've met along the way and now the contacts we’ll be able to make. I think we've all won today”.

Yo también leo (I read too) is an app that helps children with Down’s syndrome learn to read and write and has been designed using educational knowledge and enhanced with real-life experience with potential users and their families. This learning system starts by using images of complete words and their visual recognition and, once this initial stage has been mastered, goes on to separation by syllables and then decoding into letters. Yo también leo is much more than moving recognized methodology to multimedia support. The need to define a play experience to capture the user's attention, fostering stimulation in the pre-reading stages, are the principles behind this multimedia application.