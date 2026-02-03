Research assessment (CoARA plan)

Leading the shift towards a new culture of research assessment at the UOC

Reforming research assessment is a strategic priority for the UOC. Since 2018, the university has taken decisive action to advance the international push for a fairer, more qualitative and responsible assessment system.

Following profound reflections within the Research and Knowledge Transfer Committee, the UOC became the first university in Spain to sign the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), in 2019. This marked the beginning of the "new research assessment models" pillar of our Open Knowledge Action Plan.

In our commitment to transforming the European model, we also signed the European Agreement on Reforming Research Assessment and became a founding member of the Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment (CoARA) in 2022. We advocate a system that prioritizes qualitative peer assessment and promotes the responsible use of quantitative indicators.

As a further demonstration of our commitment, we have drawn up our 2024-2027 CoARA Action Plan, which sets out a clear framework and concrete measures to transform our research environment. The plan is overseen by the UOC's CoARA Committee, comprising teaching, research and administrative staff. Pastora Martínez Samper, Commissioner for International Action, coordinates the committee with the support of the Open Science Office.

Results of community participation

The ECE4CoARA project (2025-2026), funded by the CoARA Boost Cascade Funding Programme, has helped embed the principles of reform in the university's actual processes, through a participatory approach involving the UOC community.

The Decidim CoARA-UOC platform allowed the research community to reflect on and improve a number of internal assessment processes. In total, there were: