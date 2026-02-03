Campus

Open knowledge

At the UOC, we believe that universities should be open environments that encourage dialogue and foster knowledge co-creation and exchange.

That's why we strive to make our research-derived knowledge accessible to all, while working to maximize its social impact and accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

A group of four smiling professionals looking together at a laptop screen in a modern office.

Open knowledge at the UOC

Open source

Open knowledge plan pillar focused on promoting technological sovereignty and digital skills development through the use of open-source technologies.

Citizen science

Strategic line focused on consolidating support for citizen science projects promoted by or from within the UOC community.

Collaboration with non-academic stakeholders

Strategic priority to promote the OpenLab (LIST) as a benchmark space for transformative innovation and collaboration with external stakeholders.

Open science infrastructures

Line dedicated to consolidating interoperable repositories and platforms that facilitate the discovery and reuse of knowledge following global standards.

Awareness, communication and training

Area of action focused on fostering an open knowledge culture through training and the dissemination of its practices throughout the community.

External advocacy

Boosting the institution's international positioning, acting as a driver of change and an academic benchmark within the open science ecosystem.

Open access learning

The UOC makes knowledge accessible to all through the creation and use of open access learning resources. We also offer a selection of high-quality language tools and resources to support your academic and professional development.

Scholarly journals

Find out more about the open access digital journals produced by the UOC's faculties and research centres.

More information

Highlights