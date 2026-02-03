Open knowledge
At the UOC, we believe that universities should be open environments that encourage dialogue and foster knowledge co-creation and exchange.
That's why we strive to make our research-derived knowledge accessible to all, while working to maximize its social impact and accelerate progress towards sustainable development.
Open knowledge at the UOC
Open source
Open knowledge plan pillar focused on promoting technological sovereignty and digital skills development through the use of open-source technologies.
Citizen science
Strategic line focused on consolidating support for citizen science projects promoted by or from within the UOC community.
Collaboration with non-academic stakeholders
Strategic priority to promote the OpenLab (LIST) as a benchmark space for transformative innovation and collaboration with external stakeholders.
Open science infrastructures
Line dedicated to consolidating interoperable repositories and platforms that facilitate the discovery and reuse of knowledge following global standards.
Awareness, communication and training
Area of action focused on fostering an open knowledge culture through training and the dissemination of its practices throughout the community.
External advocacy
Boosting the institution's international positioning, acting as a driver of change and an academic benchmark within the open science ecosystem.