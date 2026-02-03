FAIR data
The UOC is aiming to make sure that, by the year 2030, all the university's research data is generated in line with the FAIR data principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable).
In December 2025, the UOC approved a Policy on Research Data Management and Research Data Management Regulations to ensure that research data are managed ethically, securely and sustainably, in compliance with legislation and national and international standards.
CORA.eiNa DMP
Create and share a Data Management Plan (DMP) using this collaborative tool, which includes templates from the main funding bodies.
CORA. Repositori de Dades de Recerca
Publish research data in this multidisciplinary, federated repository following FAIR principles.