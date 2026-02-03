Action plan and institutional policy
Open Knowledge Action Plan
Through our Open Knowledge Action Plan we aim to make the UOC a hub for open knowledge, one with global reach capable of providing solutions to the global challenges identified in the 2030 Agenda.
Institutional policy
The knowledge we want to open
What?
Journal articles (VOR, preprint or postprint), proceeding papers, revisions, letters, chapters, parts of books and books.
Who?
Teaching and research staff and administrative staff.
What?
Structured data generated during the academic research process, usually tabulated.
Who?
Teaching and research staff and administrative staff.
What?
Full digital version of the approved doctoral thesis or, exceptionally, the public report.
Who?
UOC doctoral students.
What?
Project reports and deliverables; congress presentations and posters; educational publications, etc.
Who?
Teaching and research staff, administrative staff.
What?
Learning resources, questions of continuous assessment tests, questions of final assessment tests, study guides, MOOCs, webinars, etc.
Who?
Teaching and research staff, administrative staff and affiliated teaching staff.
What?
Bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and practicum final projects.
Who?
Students.
What?
Institutional materials, regardless of their format, provided they are not subject to any limitations.
Who?
The entire UOC university community.