Admission requirements: bachelors degrees

Completed programmes

If you have completed higher education programmes at a foreign university or higher education centre outside of Spain, you must contact the Ministry of Education so that it may issue a decision concerning the programmes already taken in relation to the bachelor's degree. This decision may be may be in terms of their equivalency or official recognition.

Equivalency of foreign higher education qualifications with an official bachelor's degree or university master's degree, in terms of programme and academic level, in specific branches and fields of knowledge.

Official recognition of foreign higher education qualifications for official Spanish bachelor's degrees or master's degrees that entitle holders to practise a regulated profession in Spain.

If equivalency or official recognition of the degree is not obtained, you can ask for partial validation of programmes.

Completed programme without equivalency or official recognition and uncompleted programmes

If you have started or completed a university-level programme at a university or higher education institution outside Spain, you can ask the UOC to validate it partially for Spanish studies.

How do I apply for this?

First of all, you must apply for admission to the programmes you are interested in, selecting partial validation of Spanish studies (via validation of foreign programmes) as the form of admission.

Once you have access to the Campus Secretary's Office, and before completing enrolment, you must apply for a prior studies assessment and send the documentation indicated from Procedures / Prior studies assessment / Documentation.

When we have the decision on your application, we will send an email to your mailbox:

If the UOC validates a minimum of 30 ECTS credits, you can complete enrolment.

If you do not reach the minimum of 30 validated ECTS credits, see the information about admission options with pre-university studies.

If you have performed the partial validation in another Spanish university, it will not be valid for admission to the UOC and, therefore, you will have to re-apply to the UOC.

Bridging course requirements

If the Ministry considers that certain courses must be passed in order to obtain official recognition, it will issue a decision informing the student of which core subjects must be passed at any Spanish university before the Ministry can issue the corresponding Spanish qualification. Applicants can take the courses required (Bridging course requirements) to obtain official recognition of their qualification at the UOC.

How do I apply for these courses?

You must fill in this form and submit the following documents:

Final ministerial decision stating the core subjects that you must pass at the University, in the form of a certified or attested photocopy.

National ID document or passport (photocopy).

Where do I submit the documentation?

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

RE: Admissions Services - RFC

Apartat de Correus 29005

08080 Barcelona

Or in person at any of the centres that form part of our network of UOC centres, where you can also have the documents attested.

When and how am I told about the decision?

Once we have received the decision regarding the bridging course requirements, we will send a message to you at the email address you have given in the form, with the purpose of giving you all the associated information and, if applicable, processing your enrolment for the following semester.