Admission requirements: bachelors degrees

If you have studied in a European Union country, or in a country that has signed an international reciprocity agreement , or you have an international upper secondary school qualification, you must present the following documentation:

● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.

● UNEDassis accreditation (university admission qualification). Here you can see an example of the UNEDassis accreditation .

You can consult the degree, diploma or certificate for each country in this document . If you completed your studies in a Latin American country other than Colombia, you must submit the documentation listed in point 2.

If you have done upper secondary school studies in a country outside the EU or in a country that has not signed an international reciprocity agreement, you can gain admission to the UOC by means of official recognition of an upper secondary school qualification from outside Spain or official recognition of professional studies from outside Spain. In this case, you must submit the following documentation:

● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.

● The Ministry of Education's official recognition of an upper secondary school qualification from outside Spain or its official recognition of professional studies from outside Spain.

How do I obtain official recognition?