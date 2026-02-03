Admission requirements: bachelors degrees

Academic requirements: bachelor's degrees, university master's degrees, doctoral degrees and lifelong learning programmes
Find out the admission requirements for the lifelong learning programmes that interest you.
For admission to the programme of study for a bachelor's degree, university master's degree, lifelong learning master's degree, doctoral degree, specialization diploma or expert diploma, you must meet the specific and compulsory requirements listed in the information for each programme.
For other UOC-certified programmes there are no admission requirements.
Academic requirements for bachelor's degree programmes
Find out about the various alternatives for admission to bachelor's degree programmes and the supporting documents you'll have to provide. For some bachelor's degree programmes, you'll need to meet specific and compulsory requirements which are found in the information provided for each programme.
You must submit the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Proof of your official university degree(s).
You must:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Request a prior studies assessment before you enrol, from which you will need to obtain at least 30 ECTS credits.
You must send us the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Proof of your official vocational training qualification.
If you have passed the PAU university entrance exam (general/compulsory phase), you must submit the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Your PAU university entrance exam certificate.
If you have passed the exam for people over 25, you need to provide us with the following documents:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Your university entrance exam for over-25s certificate.
If you have taken the exam for people over 45, you need to go through an admissions process. You can find all the information here.
If you are over 40 and can prove you have relevant professional experience, you need to go through an admissions process. You can find all the information here.
You must:
● Submit a photocopy of your national identity document (DNI), passport or identity document issued by your country of origin.
● Either submit a certified or notarized photocopy of the official ruling giving recognition or equivalency of the qualification (see our infographic on how to obtain certified copies of your documents) or request aprior studies assessment before you enrol, from which you will need to obtain at least 30 ECTS credits.
If you have studied in a European Union country, or in a country that has signed an international reciprocity agreement, or you have an international upper secondary school qualification, you must present the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● UNEDassis accreditation (university admission qualification). Here you can see an example of the UNEDassis accreditation.
You can consult the degree, diploma or certificate for each country in this document. If you completed your studies in a Latin American country other than Colombia, you must submit the documentation listed in point 2.
If you have done upper secondary school studies in a country outside the EU or in a country that has not signed an international reciprocity agreement, you can gain admission to the UOC by means of official recognition of an upper secondary school qualification from outside Spain or official recognition of professional studies from outside Spain. In this case, you must submit the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● The Ministry of Education's official recognition of an upper secondary school qualification from outside Spain or its official recognition of professional studies from outside Spain.
How do I obtain official recognition?
If you live in Catalonia, the Basque Country or Galicia, you can apply to your regional Ministry of Education for official recognition. If you live elsewhere in Spain, you have to apply to the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. If you live outside Spain, you can apply through the Spanish embassy or the Ministry centre in your country.
Related programmes
Academic requirements for university master's degree programmes
Find out about the various standard alternatives for admission to university master's degree programmes and the supporting documents you'll have to provide. For some master's degree programmes, you'll need to meet the specific and compulsory requirements that you can find in the information provided for each programme.
If you have an official university degree issued in Spain (a bachelor's degree, university master's degree, llicenciatura degree, diplomatura degree, engineering degree or architecture degree) you must submit the following:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Proof of your official university degree(s). You can provide proof of your qualifications in various ways:
- Digitally: if you have any of these documents, you can attach them digitally:
- Document certifying the degree obtained via authorization on the Ministry of Education website.
- Digitally certified degree certificate.
- Digitally certified provisional degree certificate.
- By post: if your document is not digitally certified, you must send a certified or notarized photocopy of your official university degree or the provisional certificate by post. See our infographic on how to obtain certified copies of your documents.
If you have a university qualification issued outside Spain and it has been officially recognized or declared equivalent by the Ministry of Education, you must submit:
- A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
- A certified or attested photocopy of the official ruling giving recognition or equivalency of the qualification. See our infographic on how to obtain certified copies of your documents.
If you have a university qualification from a country in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that makes you eligible for admission to master's degree studies in the country where the qualification was awarded, you must submit:
- A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
- The official university certificate that accredits access to master's degree studies. There are two ways to provide proof of this:
- With the European Diploma Supplement (DS), which, in its Section 5.1, states that the qualification makes the holder eligible for master's degree studies.
- With the official university certificate or the proof of your application for the certificate (front and back sides). In this case, you must also attach this certificate of accreditation of studies for admission to a master's degree, completed by your university.
If the documents are in a language other than Catalan, Spanish or English, you will also have to submit a certified translation.
All the academic documentation, i.e. the European Diploma Supplement (DS) and the official university certificate (or proof of your application for the certificate) must be legalized, unless your country belongs to the EU or has signed an agreement with the EU. This Spanish Ministry of Education web page has information on the case for each country and on how to get the documents legalized.
If you have completed official university studies in a country that does not belong to the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), your qualification must be equivalent to a Spanish bachelor's degree and qualify you for admission to postgraduate or master's degree studies in the country where the qualification was awarded.
The documentation you have to send depends on the country in which you obtained your qualification. If you obtained your qualification in one of the following countries, follow the link to consult the documentation you need to submit: Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru or Chile.
If you obtained the qualification in another country in Latin American or elsewhere outside the European Higher Education Area, you must send the following documentation:
- A photocopy of your identity document or passport from your country of origin. If it is in a language other than Spanish, Catalan or English, you must provide a certified translation.
- A certified photocopy of the official certificate qualification for your qualification or proof of your application for the certificate (both sides).
- A certified or notarized photocopy of the academic transcript of the higher education programme studied, listing the courses taken and the grades obtained, the number of credits passed, the hours studied, the number of retakes and the overall grade.
- This certificate, completed by your university, certifying that your qualification qualifies you for admission to master's degree studies in the country where the qualification was awarded.
All academic documents must meet the following requirements:
- All photocopies must be certified or notarized, unless they have the Hague Apostille and a valid electronic verification code.
- If the documents are in a language other than Catalan, Spanish or English, you will also have to submit a certified translation of them.
- Any university certificate must be legalized by the country where it was issued. There are two ways to legalize them:
- If your qualification and certificates are from a country that has signed the Hague Convention (such as Mexico, Ecuador or Argentina), it must have the Hague Apostille. Each individual country determines which authorities can issue the Apostille. The Hague Convention's website has an up-to-date list of the Hague Convention countries and the authorities that can issue the Apostille. If the document has the Apostille and a valid electronic verification code, you don't need to provide a certified or notarized photocopy.
- If your qualification and certificates were not issued in one of the Hague Convention countries, you will need to legalize the documents through diplomatic channels. To do this, you must submit the documents to the following three bodies so that they can certify their validity with their respective stamps:
a) the Ministry of Education of the country that issued the documents, b) the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country that issued the documents, and c) the Spanish diplomatic or consular representation in the country that issued the documents.
You can find more information on how to legalize documents on this Spanish Ministry of Education web page.
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Academic requirements for lifelong learning
Find out about the various standard alternatives for admission to lifelong learning programmes and the supporting documents you'll have to provide. You have to have an official university degree to take lifelong learning master's degrees or diplomas. If you don't have one, you can access the programme if you can provide proof of your professional experience. You can find the complete information on the page of the programme you are interested in.
Access to postgraduate courses is open, which means that no prior qualification is necessary.
If you have a Spanish official university degree (official bachelor's degree, university master's degree, llicenciatura, diplomatura or a degree in engineering or architecture), you must present:
A photocopy of your passport or Spanish identity document (DNI/NIE).
Proof of your official university degree(s). This can be provided in various ways:
In digital format: if you have any of these documents:
- Documentary proof of your qualification obtained by giving authorization on the Spanish Ministry of Education website (how to obtain this document).
- Official university degree valid in digital format.
- Provisional certificate valid in digital format.
By post: if your document is not valid in digital format, you'll have to send a certified or notarized photocopy of your official university degree or provisional certificate by post. See our infographic on how to obtain certified copies of your documents.
If you have a degree from a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country that qualifies you for admission to master's degree studies in that country, you must provide:
- A photocopy of your passport or Spanish identity document (DNI/NIE).
- A certified or notarized photocopy of your official university degree or proof that the certificate is pending issue.
- A certified or notarized photocopy of the European Diploma Supplement (DS). If your university can't provide you with one, they can issue a certificate stating that your qualification allows access to master's degree studies in the country of origin.
See our infographic on how to obtain certified copies of your documents.
If the documents are in a language other than Catalan, Spanish or English, you'll also have to submit a sworn translation.
All academic documents must be legalized, unless they are from an EU country or one that has signed a treaty with the EU. On this page of the Spanish Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports website, you can find information on the case for each country and how to get the documents legalized.
If you have an official university degree from a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), it must be equivalent to a Spanish official bachelor's degree and qualify you for admission to postgraduate or master's degree studies in that country.
The documentation you have to send will depend on the country where you obtained the degree.
For more information, see this page (in Spanish).
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Academic requirements for doctoral degree programmes and other programmes
Doctoral degree programmes have specific compulsory admission requirements. The requirements for other programmes may vary in each case. You should look at the information for each programme to find out the admission conditions that apply.
To be admitted to a doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements. Check the requirements specified for your chosen doctoral degree.
You don't need an official university degree to study under this type of programme. However, a certain degree of prior knowledge is recommended in some cases. Check the information on the information sheet of the programme you're interested in.
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