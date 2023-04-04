Admission requirements: bachelors degrees
Bachelor's degree admission requirements with pre-university studies completed outside of Spain
This form of admission to bachelor's degree studies is only contemplated for students who have official recognition of the baccalaureate in the Spanish education system.
If you do not have official recognition of the baccalaureate, you will need to apply for it through the appropriate authority:
- Living in Catalonia: Catalan Ministry of Education
- Living outside Catalonia: Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport
If you live outside of Spain, you can consult the Spanish Ministry of Education's international offices from this link.
How do I apply for admission to the UOC?
If you already have official recognition of the baccalaureate, you must process your university admission through the University Admissions Office:
- Register on the Accesnet portal.
- Contact the University Admissions Office (tramithomologacio.sur@gencat.cat) so that they can activate the appropriate call (students with an officially recognized baccalaureate) for you.
- Complete university pre-enrolment via the Accesnet portal (log on with the user ID and password generated when you registered).
- Submit or send the documentation*.
- Once the University Admissions Office confirms assignment of your place to us, the UOC will submit an application for admission to its programmes on your behalf. You will receive confirmation in your mailbox, together with the login passwords for the University's Virtual Campus.
What documentation do I have to provide and where?
Original and copy of the official recognition of the baccalaureate if you are applying in person, or a certified photocopy if it is sent by post to the following address:
University Admissions Office
Via Laietana, 2
08003 Barcelona
Completed programmes
If you have completed higher education programmes at a foreign university or higher education centre outside of Spain, you must contact the Ministry of Education so that it may issue a decision concerning the programmes already taken in relation to the bachelor's degree. This decision may be may be in terms of their equivalency or official recognition.
- Equivalency of foreign higher education qualifications with an official bachelor's degree or university master's degree, in terms of programme and academic level, in specific branches and fields of knowledge.
- Official recognition of foreign higher education qualifications for official Spanish bachelor's degrees or master's degrees that entitle holders to practise a regulated profession in Spain.
If equivalency or official recognition of the degree is not obtained, you can ask for partial validation of programmes.
Completed programme without equivalency or official recognition and uncompleted programmes
If you have started or completed a university-level programme at a university or higher education institution outside Spain, you can ask the UOC to validate it partially for Spanish studies.
How do I apply for this?
First of all, you must apply for admission to the programmes you are interested in, selecting partial validation of Spanish studies (via validation of foreign programmes) as the form of admission.
Once you have access to the Campus Secretary's Office, and before completing enrolment, you must apply for a prior studies assessment and send the documentation indicated from Procedures / Prior studies assessment / Documentation.
When we have the decision on your application, we will send an email to your mailbox:
- If the UOC validates a minimum of 30 ECTS credits, you can complete enrolment.
- If you do not reach the minimum of 30 validated ECTS credits, see the information about admission options with pre-university studies.
If you have performed the partial validation in another Spanish university, it will not be valid for admission to the UOC and, therefore, you will have to re-apply to the UOC.
Bridging course requirements
If the Ministry considers that certain courses must be passed in order to obtain official recognition, it will issue a decision informing the student of which core subjects must be passed at any Spanish university before the Ministry can issue the corresponding Spanish qualification. Applicants can take the courses required (Bridging course requirements) to obtain official recognition of their qualification at the UOC.
How do I apply for these courses?
You must fill in this form and submit the following documents:
- Final ministerial decision stating the core subjects that you must pass at the University, in the form of a certified or attested photocopy.
- National ID document or passport (photocopy).
Where do I submit the documentation?
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
RE: Admissions Services - RFC
Apartat de Correus 29005
08080 Barcelona
Or in person at any of the centres that form part of our network of UOC centres, where you can also have the documents attested.
When and how am I told about the decision?
Once we have received the decision regarding the bridging course requirements, we will send a message to you at the email address you have given in the form, with the purpose of giving you all the associated information and, if applicable, processing your enrolment for the following semester.