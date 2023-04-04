Credit recognition

The UOC offers the possibility of recognizing certain courses or internships, depending on the level of professional experience accredited. In order to obtain this recognition, you must apply for academic recognition of professional experience, a procedure in which this professional experience must be accredited with documents.

Using this procedure, it is possible to validate up to 15% of the programme's credits, depending on the tables defined by the faculties for this recognition.

Who can request academic recognition of professional experience?

All present or future students of a bachelor's degree, university master's degree or postgraduate course included in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) can request academic recognition of professional experience, in line with the recognition tables approved for each programme.

To find out more about academic recognition of professional experience, fill in the "Would you like more information?" form and we will contact you. If you have already applied for admission to a programme, consult your tutor.