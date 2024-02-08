Online Course in Climate Communication and Storytelling
Presentation
Acquire the basic skills to understand the communicative aspect of the climate emergency and to communicate effectively, in a creative and international environment.
This international Course in Climate Communication and Storytelling is run jointly with the FernUniversität in Hagen. Teaching takes place in the Virtual Campus of the FernUniversität in Hagen. The language of instruction is English. And once the course has been completed, a certificate from the FernUniversität in Hagen will be issued.
The climate emergency is a key global challenge. In this pioneering course, with the participation of students from three European countries, you will learn about fundamental aspects of communications in this field.
Boost your professional career
You can split your payment into instalments
Why study the International Course on Climate Communication and Storytelling?
You will study the role of the media in climate communication, and likewise the most effective ways to tell stories about sustainability, adaptation initiatives or awareness. The course involves a critical and intersectional perspective, and an orientation towards content creation.
By studying this course you will acquire the ability to:
- Understand the main challenges associated with the climate emergency.
- Critically analyse information in the media relating to environmental communication and the effects of climate change.
- Understand the fundamentals of narratives and storytelling as tools for effective communication.
- Create content using narrative and storytelling strategies in the fields of journalism, corporate communication, advertising, audiovisual communication, graphic design, the arts and education.
For more information: contact programme director, Antoni Roig (aroigt@uoc.edu).
-
Start
-
100%
Online
-
0
Credits ECTS
-
Languages:
-
UOC-certified qualification
-
Duration:
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
Among the top universities
According to the World University Rankings 2024, the UOC is in the top 7% of the world's leading universities.