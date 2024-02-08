Online, anytime
Next enrolment: May 2025

Online Course in Climate Communication and Storytelling

Presentation

Acquire the basic skills to understand the communicative aspect of the climate emergency and to communicate effectively, in a creative and international environment.

This international Course in Climate Communication and Storytelling is run jointly with the FernUniversität in Hagen. Teaching takes place in the Virtual Campus of the FernUniversität in Hagen. The language of instruction is English. And once the course has been completed, a certificate from the FernUniversität in Hagen will be issued.

The climate emergency is a key global challenge. In this pioneering course, with the participation of students from three European countries, you will learn about fundamental aspects of communications in this field. 
Lifelong learning

Boost your professional career

Payment in instalments

You can split your payment into instalments

Why study the International Course on Climate Communication and Storytelling?

You will study the role of the media in climate communication, and likewise the most effective ways to tell stories about sustainability, adaptation initiatives or awareness. The course involves a critical and intersectional perspective, and an orientation towards content creation.

By studying this course you will acquire the ability to:

  • Understand the main challenges associated with the climate emergency.
  • Critically analyse information in the media relating to environmental communication and the effects of climate change.
  • Understand the fundamentals of narratives and storytelling as tools for effective communication.
  • Create content using narrative and storytelling strategies in the fields of journalism, corporate communication, advertising, audiovisual communication, graphic design, the arts and education.

For more information: contact programme director, Antoni Roig (aroigt@uoc.edu).

Academic programme

Academic Programme

Theoretical phase

1) Basics of climate change: a critical introduction

2) Media and culture

3) Challenges for climate communication

Psychology
Social media
Entertainment
Disinformation
Media conglomerates
AI and deepfakes
Sociopolitical systems

4) Effective communication and storytelling


Practical phase

Development of communication projects

Duration


At the UOC, an ECTS credit is equivalent to 25 hours of student work.

  • Lifelong learning master's degree: 2 years
  • Specialization diploma: 1 year
  • Expert diploma: 1 semester (6 months)
  • Postgraduate course: between 1 and 6 months
     

This programme is not part of an academic pathway
Academic team

Dean of faculty

  • Jordi Sánchez-Navarro
    Jordi Sánchez-Navarro
Career opportunities

Objectives

Course objective

For students to understand the challenges of climate change communication and be able to critically analyse media with respect to climate issues and communicate to diverse audiences about climate change.

 

Learning objectives

  • To understand basic facts about the climate crisis and to be able to identify different ways in which these are presented and discussed in the media, including key narratives.
  • To be able to explain the function and purpose of media and to identify methods that different types of media (e.g., scientific reports, news articles, advertisements or social media posts) use to communicate.
  • To gain practice of being critical media consumers and to understand how to curate media consumption and evaluate the bias and reliability of media sources.
  • To understand the specific challenges related to communicating the complex issue of climate change.
  • To apply basic narrative and storytelling resources to communicate stories and topics related to climate change.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Profiles

People with interest or previous training in:

  • Audiovisual communication
  • Journalism
  • Corporate communication
  • Advertising and public relations
  • Social media
  • Visual and plastic arts
  • Design
  • Education

Competencies

  • Identifying the basic facts about the climate crisis and its communicative aspects.
  • Understanding of the role of the media in relation to citizen awareness about climate change.
  • Demonstration of critical thinking in the analysis of media messages in relation to the climate crisis.
  • Applying expressive resources and basic communicative strategies oriented to climate communication.

Career opoortunities

  • Writing informative or journalistic content.
  • Consulting for communication projects and campaigns
  • Designing educational content
  • Creating social media content 

  • Ranking

  • Ranking

  • Ranking

Access requirements

Anyone can sign up for this course. No prior qualifications are required.
Prior Knowledge

No previous knowledge is needed. A basic knowledge of English is needed for general communication and group activities (regular interactions with the teaching staff can be in Catalan, Spanish or English).

Degrees

Depending on the lifelong learning programme in question, students who complete their studies will be awarded a lifelong learning master's degree, a specialization diploma or an expert diploma.

Students who pass other continuing education courses will be awarded the corresponding certificate.
Enrolment and fees

Enrolment process

This is the enrolment process that you have to follow if you want to start studying at the UOC for the first time. If you have already studied with us and want to continue, you should go to Virtual Campus Procedures.

Fill in the enrolment form that you will find on all the pages of the program. After registering your personal data, you will be provided with a username and you will choose your password to access the campus. Then you will access the economic data section, where you will choose the payment method and you can request an invoice, if you need it.

Once you have enrolled, you will receive two messages to the mailbox that you have indicated. A first message is the confirmation of the formalization of your registration. In a second message, we will remind you of the username and password you have chosen, which will allow you to access the virtual campus.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How do you enrol?

There are two moments a year for enrolment in lifelong learning programmes, depending on when the program in question begins to teach. Check the registration period and the beginning of the course on the page of the studies you want to study.

Enrolment from May onwards

for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November onwards

for programmes starting in February or March

 

The fees for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Consult the section Payment options. When enrolling, you will be able to choose the payment option that best meets your needs.
Concept Price
Price
Concept Price
Price

