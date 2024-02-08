Acquire the basic skills to understand the communicative aspect of the climate emergency and to communicate effectively, in a creative and international environment.

This international Course in Climate Communication and Storytelling is run jointly with the FernUniversität in Hagen. Teaching takes place in the Virtual Campus of the FernUniversität in Hagen. The language of instruction is English. And once the course has been completed, a certificate from the FernUniversität in Hagen will be issued.

The climate emergency is a key global challenge. In this pioneering course, with the participation of students from three European countries, you will learn about fundamental aspects of communications in this field.