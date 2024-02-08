Online Expert Diploma in International Institutions (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
International Institutions: To understand the institutional framework of the United Nations in today's international system
This course gives students a full understanding of international institutions, including the UN, international law, international relations and international political economics.
There are a number of advantages to studying this type of course at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), compared with other options:
Flexibility: the UOC offers an online teaching model that allows students to organize their studies according to their personal needs and circumstances.
Personalized tutoring: UOC students have access to a personal tutor who will help them with their learning and provide support and guidance throughout the course.
Practical approach: the UOC programme is designed to give students practical training geared to problem solving, which will prepare them for their future career.
Start
16 Oct 2024
15
Credits ECTS
Languages: English
Duration:
Fully online method
