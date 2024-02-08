Online Expert Diploma in Strategic Conflict Management (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
Built on the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) the objective of the specialization programme in Strategic Conflict Management is to provide the participants with a broad analytical skill set and field best practices knowledge.
The specialization programme in Strategic Conflict Management reviews academic and best practices skills coming from gender studies and its relations to the conflict, peace & security areas. Students will gain access to a broad community of worldwide spread alumni. Becoming part of this community will be a valuable lifetime asset.
The specialization in Strategic Conflict Management is designed to provide practical and analytical skills to understand and manage conflicts with a strategic approach.
This program belongs to the master of Conflict, Peace and Security carried out in collaboration with UNITAR.
16 Oct 2024
16
Credits ECTS
Languages: English
Duration:
Fully online method
Personalized guidance and support
Personalized guidance and support
