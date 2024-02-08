Online Specialization Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)
Conflicts are a constant in people's lives, in social groups and in international life. In all historical epochs, in all cultures, groups and countries, the search for peace is a constant. The costs of conflict are very high. Human suffering, economic losses and moral degradation. The Postgraduate in Armed Conflict is a unique opportunity designed to increase understanding of conflicts in all their dimensions and explore innovative approaches to their management, resolution and transformation, with the help of the world¿s leading academics and experts. Built with the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), it aims to equip participants with a wide range of skills, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from of the field. The postgraduate course (see more information below) is suitable for professionals working in conflict zones, within the framework of regional, governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as for graduate students, young researchers or other academics who are interested in increasing the their knowledge of conflicts and acquire skills on how to resolve them better. By choosing the postgraduate course in Armed Conflict students gain access to a broad community of graduates (alumni) around the world. Becoming part of this community will be a valuable asset for a lifetime.
Start
16 Oct 2024
30
Credits ECTS
Languages: English
Duration:
A special collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has been established to jointly run this programme. Students must take part of the curriculum of the course programme on the virtual campus of UNITAR and part on the UOC one. Visit the Academic Programme site.
