Online Specialization Diploma in Multilateral Diplomacy and International Institutions (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
This postgraduate course gives students a full understanding of world dynamics through regional studies and a knowledge of international institutions. The programme is designed for students who seek to understand world dynamics and their relationship with key regions in the world and the international institutions that configure them.
The course combines theoretical and practical work to provide comprehensive training in regional studies and international institutions. Students will develop the knowledge and skills needed to understand world dynamics and their relationship with key areas in the world and the international institutions that configure them. This will equip them to lead global change and solve global problems, such as peace, security, sustainable development and human rights
Boost your career
You can split your payment into instalments
There are a number of advantages to studying this type of course at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), compared with other options:
- Flexibility: the UOC offers an online teaching model that allows students to organize their studies according to their personal needs and circumstances.
- Personalized tutoring: UOC students have access to a personal tutor who will help them with their learning and provide support and guidance throughout the course.
- Practical approach: the UOC programme is designed to give students practical training geared to problem solving, which will prepare them for their future career.
-
Start
16 Oct 2024
-
10% Off
Early enrolment
-
30
Credits ECTS
-
Languages: English
-
Duration:
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
1st
1st Spanish-language online MBA in the world