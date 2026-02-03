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Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies

Presentation

The scientific production and training capacity of the researchers in the different UOC groups involved in IT, multimedia and telecommunications justify the creation of a specific doctoral programme, with a separate identity, to consolidate research and knowledge exchange activities in this area. Therefore, the IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications (IMT) Department at UOC is offering this Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.

The research lines and groups associated with the programme are organized around network and information technologies, focusing on areas such as information security, distributed systems, open and decentralized networks, multimedia systems and applications, e-learning technology, information systems, computer vision, and software and service engineering. Several of these research lines are being pursued at the University's two research centres:  Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the

The scientific production and training capacity of the researchers in the different UOC groups involved in IT, multimedia and telecommunications justify the creation of a specific doctoral programme, with a separate identity, to consolidate research and knowledge exchange activities in this area. Therefore, the IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications (IMT) Department at UOC is offering this Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.

The research lines and groups associated with the programme are organized around network and information technologies, focusing on areas such as information security, distributed systems, open and decentralized networks, multimedia systems and applications, e-learning technology, information systems, computer vision, and software and service engineering. Several of these research lines are being pursued at the University's two research centres:  Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).

The IMT Department, with the support of the two research centres linked to the University, is focusing its attention on scientific development in the area of network and information technology through a higher-education offering (including undergraduate, masters and doctorate degrees) that corresponds to the aforementioned working lines and in response to current demand.

Several research groups in the IMT Department offer research projects funded by competitive calls for proposals at the national and international level, have earned recognition from quality agencies within the university system, include accredited teaching faculty and have an extensive list of publications in prestigious scientific journals and conferences that validate their research trajectory.

Over thirty of the lecturers in the programme hold doctorates and are qualified to direct doctoral theses within the Network Information Technologies Doctoral Programme. Moreover, the two aforementioned research centres provide grant programmes (UOC grants) for visiting lecturers, resident lecturers, post-doctoral researchers and invited lecturers, among others, that promote collaboration with groups and researchers from other universities and contribute added value to the doctoral programme.

Competencies

The doctoral programme develops the following basic competencies (as per Spain's Royal Decrees RD 99/2011 and RD 576/2023):

C1. Systematic understanding of a field of study and mastery of the research skills and methods related to this field.

C2. Conceiving, designing or creating, putting into practice and adopting a substantial research or creation process.

C3. Contributing to expanding the frontiers of knowledge through original research.

C4. Developing a critical analysis and assessment and synthesizing new and complex ideas.

C5. Communicating with the academic and scientific community and with society in general regarding the student's areas of knowledge, employing the formats and languages habitually used in their international scientific community.

C6. Fostering scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress in a knowledge-based society, in academic and professional settings.

C7. Fostering open science and citizen science (in accordance with Article 12 of Spain's Organic Law 2/2023, of 22 March) so as to contribute to the status of scientific knowledge as a common good, with assessment of the doctoral student's performance of interdisciplinary activities relating to the different aspects of open science and citizen science, and the development of skills in both disciplines through microcredentials or similar.

Admission profiles

For admission to this PhD programme, it is recommended that candidates meet the following requirements: 

1) Holding one of the following UOC university master's degrees (duly verified): 

● University Master's Degree in Multimedia Applications

● University Master's Degree in Free Software 

● University Master's Degree in Information and Communication Technology Security

● University Master's Degree in Computer Vision

● University Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics

● University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering

This PhD programme also accepts students who have studied other university master's degrees in the field of technology, whether they did so at the UOC or at other universities. Admission shall entail the associated bridging courses, which shall depend on each given case.  

In the case of qualifications issued by the UOC, given the subject matter, those holding the following university master's degrees may be admitted to the PhD programme: 

● University Master's Degree in Computer Engineering

● University Master's Degree in Telecommunications Engineering

2) Candidates who are not nationals of an English-speaking country must demonstrate a level of English equal to or above B2 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Candidates applying for the PhD programme on a part-time (online) basis who cannot demonstrate that they possess the required level will be admitted to the programme if they possess a B1 level and undertake to attain a B2 level before submitting their research plan at the end of the first year. If they do not attain this level, it will not be possible to approve their research plan, with the consequences established in the UOC's doctoral programme regulations. 

If students apply for a grant, they must demonstrate that they possess a level of English equal to or greater than B2 at the time of making their application. In any case, candidates' ability to clearly explain their academic projects in English shall also be taken into account by the academic committees as part of the selection process. 

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum levels required for admission to its range of PhD programmes (B2). If a candidate has attended school or completed the entirety of a bachelor's or master's degree programme (or an equivalent condition for admission to the PhD programme) with English as the language of instruction in a country in which English is an official language, they shall be recognized as possessing a level equivalent to that required for admission to the programme. 

The UOC can help candidates demonstrate their command of English by providing an online test for this purpose. A score of between 65 and 78 in the test demonstrates a level equivalent to B2 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Candidates may also prove their English language skills by means of another official qualification demonstrating an equivalent or higher level than that required. 

3) Preferably with prior experience in the production of academic output (although doctoral students with little prior research experience, such as those who have recently obtained their university master's degree, may also be admitted).

4) Possession of a clear interest in carrying out their doctorate in a field of knowledge related to this programme and its research lines and groups. 

 The academic committee of the programme will consider each application individually, allowing the admission of doctoral students with other profiles in exceptional cases in which it is considered justified. 

Career opportunities

The main career opportunities for people with this PhD are teaching and research, in academia and business.

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Network and Information Technologies is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

Official qualification


The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Network and Information Technologies is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

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Programme quality

The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.

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Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies

Programme of study

Study plan

In order to acquire the advanced training required for the research project, the student must complete, during the doctoral programme, the subjects, courses or activities that comprise his or her personal academic itinerary.

The training offering consists of diverse training activities with different types, duration, timeframes and objectives, which are structured in five blocks (methodology courses, subject-specific research seminars, complementary training, research-oriented complementary training activities and the doctoral research seminar).

Table summarising the blocks that comprise the training offering in the organised research phase:

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommendable
Training complements One semesterOnlineFirst year (first or second semester)Optional
Training worshops Two monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommendable
Courses on research, transference and entrepreneurshipOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops 10 hoursOn-siteDuring the research periodOptional

In any case, the inclusion of courses, seminars and activities in the academic itinerary of the doctoral candidate shall depend on the individual's prior research training and experience, as well as the specific area or topic addressed in his or her research project.

Bridging courses

These are courses lasting one semester, taught using the UOC's e-learning platform, and giving advanced training on research methodologies in some of the fields that will be the subject of the research project. These are mandatory for students who have not previously received this training, and must be taken and passed in the second semester.

The courses allow students to acquire advanced knowledge and master a range of research methodologies, enabling them to successfully analyse relevant aspects of information technologies and networks.

For illustrative purposes, the methodology courses liable to be included in a student's training plan in the second semester of their research period are shown below.

Some of the courses that may be included in the student's study plan in the second semester are detailed below:

Bridging courses


These are courses lasting one semester, taught using the UOC's e-learning platform, and giving advanced training on research methodologies in some of the fields that will be the subject of the research project. These are mandatory for students who have not previously received this training, and must be taken and passed in the second semester.

The courses allow students to acquire advanced knowledge and master a range of research methodologies, enabling them to successfully analyse relevant aspects of information technologies and networks.

For illustrative purposes, the methodology courses liable to be included in a student's training plan in the second semester of their research period are shown below.

Some of the courses that may be included in the student's study plan in the second semester are detailed below:

TimingField of network and information technologiesECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st or 2nd semesterResearch methodologies in network and information technologies6MandatoryEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterResearch techniques in network and information technologies6MandatoryEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.16OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.26OptionalEnglish
 

Students' study plans may include optional courses, designed to take into account specific learning needs associated with the admission requirements. They are assigned by the Doctoral Degree Academic Committee. Particularly in the case of students from outside the European Higher Education Area, these may include courses from the UOC's range of university master's degrees. Students who enrol on these will need to study and pass them during the first academic year of their doctoral studies.

TimingCoursesECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st or 2nd SemesterFormalization and Proofs5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterComputer Modelling & Simulation5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterResearch Design in Social Sciences5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterInterdisciplinary Analysis of the Network Society5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterAdvanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterAdvanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterResearch in e-Learning5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd SemesterResearch Methods5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd SemesterData Analysis Techniques5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd SemesterConstruction of Instruments for Research5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
 

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. These are for students, researchers and faculty and are aimed at strengthening research in academic, scientific and business areas.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor¿s degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, these courses can also be linked to the funding.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://estudios.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

Workshops

The student may be able to take part in short learning activities to support their research, depending on the nature of their previous studies, research interests and course mode (full-time on-site, or online).

TimingWorkshopsECTS creditsTypeLanguage
Annual (1st semester)Search for academic information0RecommendedEnglish
Annual (1st semester)Bibliographic reference management0RecommendedEnglish
Annual (2nd semester)Where to publish: How to identify leading journals0RecommendedEnglish
Self-learningNVivo Qualititive Analysis0OptionalEnglish

Itinerary and duration

Once doctoral students have been admitted to the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC provides them with personalized pathways, designed taking into account their specific skills and research capabilities (particularly with regard to research methodologies), as well as their research interests. The pathway may thus include courses, seminars and other activities intended to hone their research skills. Any such activities included on the doctoral student's personalized pathway must necessarily be taken and successfully completed.

Five types or blocks of academic activities are considered when defining the personalised academic itinerary that supports the doctoral candidate's research plan, based on the following criteria:
 

Methodology courses

Students must undertake and pass in the first year, if not completed previously, the advanced research methodology courses corresponding to their research activity within the programme.
 

Subject-specific research seminars

Students shall undertake and pass in the first year a subject-specific research seminar linked to the area or topics covered in their research plan (when applicable).
 

Complementary training

In addition, the students' academic itinerary may include complementary training. This is configured based on the UOC masters-level offerings and, if the candidate enrols, these must be undertaken and passed during the academic year.
 

Research-oriented complementary training activities

Depending on the student's previous studies, research interests and the doctoral programme mode (full-time face-to-face or distance), the student may also be required to participate in short training activities that support the research.
 

Doctoral research seminars

Students in the programme must participate actively throughout the research phase in the doctoral research seminar corresponding to the subject of their doctoral thesis, whether face-to-face or virtual (depending on the mode of the doctoral programme).

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

The maximum duration of the programme is three years if pursued full-time and five years if part-time, counting from the doctoral candidate's admission to the programme until presentation of the doctoral thesis. Calculation of this period does not include parental leave or extended sick leave the Academic Commission of the programme considers justified.

Nevertheless, the Academic Commission may authorise extension of these time limits to the maximums permitted by law and under the conditions established for the corresponding doctoral programme.

Following enrolment in the programme, a document of activities is created for each candidate. This document states all the activities assigned to the doctoral candidate by the Academic Commission.

Before the end of the first year, the doctoral candidate must prepare a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and the objectives to be achieved, in addition to the resources and timeframe for writing the thesis.

Each year, the programme's Academic Committee will assess each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, together with the reports to be submitted by their tutor, thesis supervisor and other members of their Thesis Supervisory Committee. To continue on the programme, they must receive a positive assessment.

Research lines

More information
Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies

Academic team

Doctoral School Management

  • Ferran Adelantado Freixer

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Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

General requirements


To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), subject to verification that the qualification is equivalent to an official university master's degree and entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.
  • Hold a doctoral degree.
  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree that, in conformity with EU law, comprises at least 300 ECTS credits. In this case, the applicant will have to take the necessary bridging courses, unless the specific doctoral programme includes research training credits that are equivalent in value to the research credits obtained in master's degree studies.
  • Hold an official university degree for which, prior to obtaining a place through the corresponding examination for access to a specialized medical training programme, candidates had to have passed with a favourable assessment at least two years of training in a programme to obtain the official certificate in one of the health science specializations.
  • Hold an official university degree that corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Spain's Royal Decree 967/2014, of 21 November, establishing the requirements and procedure for officially recognizing and declaring equivalence with respect to the official university degree programme and academic level and for validating foreign higher education studies, and the procedure for determining correspondence with the MECES levels of the official arquitectura, ingeniería, licenciatura, arquitectura técnica, ingeniería técnica and diplomatura degrees.

Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

According to Decree 822/2021, of September 28, students with a disability equal to 33% or more have a reservation of 5% of the places.

Admission requirements

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Admission requirements


As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Candidates for the part-time (online) doctoral programme who do not meet the required level will have the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

If you wish to enrol in the programme on a full-time basis, you must provide proof of a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

Meeting the above requirements does not guarantee admission to the doctoral programme. These requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the doctoral programme.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

All candidates who apply to be admitted on a doctoral programme at the UOC should submit the following documents:

-       A photocopy of their DNI, NIE or passport.

-       A statement of interest  in which the candidate makes a short presentation of their career and explains the candidate's specific reasons for applying to the programme (their motivations), a description of their research interests and the links with the research group. 

-       A letter of endorsement (optional) that appears in the name of research that supports the personal doctoral project, as well as its intention to be your tutor.

-       A curriculum that describes the programmes and master's degree or postgraduate courses the candidate has taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous scientific output.

-       An example of a recent academic paper (in Catalan, Spanish or English).

Admission documents


All candidates who apply to be admitted on a doctoral programme at the UOC should submit the following documents:

-       A photocopy of their DNI, NIE or passport.

-       A statement of interest  in which the candidate makes a short presentation of their career and explains the candidate's specific reasons for applying to the programme (their motivations), a description of their research interests and the links with the research group. 

-       A letter of endorsement (optional) that appears in the name of research that supports the personal doctoral project, as well as its intention to be your tutor.

-       A curriculum that describes the programmes and master's degree or postgraduate courses the candidate has taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous scientific output.

-       An example of a recent academic paper (in Catalan, Spanish or English).

-       Academic certificates for the doctoral student's previous training, which state the subjects taken and the mark obtained, the sitting, the kind of subject, the number of credits and the average mark in the academic transcript, if this has not been submitted to prove that the admission requirements have been met.

-       Certificate of the level of English required by the doctoral programme.

-       Documents that prove that the candidate meets the admission requirements, you will find more information on this section within the Office's Secretary Campus. 

In the case of university qualifications obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and not homologated (officially recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education), the university degree must be authenticated via diplomatic channels (or, if necessary, in a Hague Convention apostille). When certificates, degrees and academic transcripts are not written in an official language of the Spanish state or in English, these documents must be accompained by their sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to provide these documents or the fact that the details they contain do not match what was stated in the

Once the admission documentation has been reviewed and your application accepted, admission to the programme depends on your presenting the official documentation. 

Evaluation criteria

Candidates shall be scored on a 90-point scale, to be weighted as follows:
  •  A maximum of 25 points for the undergraduate academic transcript (or equivalent). Points will be assigned as follows:
    •  0 points if the mark is less than 5.
    •  5 points if the average mark is between 5 and 6.
    •  10 points if the average mark is between 6 and 7.
    • <> 15 points if the average mark is between 7 and 8.
    •  20 points if the average mark is between 8 and 9.
    •  25 points if the average mark is 9 or above.
  •  A maximum of 15 points for the masters-level academic transcript (or equivalent). Points will be assigned as follows:
    •  0 points if the mark is less than 5.
    •  4 points if the average mark is between 5 and 7.
    •  8 points if the average mark is between 7 and 8.
    •  12 points if the average mark is between 8 and 9.
    •  15 points if the average mark is 9 or above.

Evaluation criteria


Candidates shall be scored on a 90-point scale, to be weighted as follows:
  •  A maximum of 25 points for the undergraduate academic transcript (or equivalent). Points will be assigned as follows:
    •  0 points if the mark is less than 5.
    •  5 points if the average mark is between 5 and 6.
    •  10 points if the average mark is between 6 and 7.
    • <> 15 points if the average mark is between 7 and 8.
    •  20 points if the average mark is between 8 and 9.
    •  25 points if the average mark is 9 or above.
  •  A maximum of 15 points for the masters-level academic transcript (or equivalent). Points will be assigned as follows:
    •  0 points if the mark is less than 5.
    •  4 points if the average mark is between 5 and 7.
    •  8 points if the average mark is between 7 and 8.
    •  12 points if the average mark is between 8 and 9.
    •  15 points if the average mark is 9 or above.
  •  A maximum of 10 points for prior scientific production by the candidate, with the following weighting:
    •  10 points if the candidate accredits a work published or accepted in a JCR-indexed journal (or another reference index that the Academic Commission considers valid).
    •  8 points for a work published or accepted in a non-JCR-indexed journal or another reference index that the Academic Commission considers valid), as long as the publication process for the journal involves peer review.
    •  6 points for a work published or accepted at an international conference with peer review.
    •  4 points for a work published or accepted at a national conference with peer review
    •  2 points for a final thesis in a research-oriented masters degree.
  •  A maximum of 5 points for accrediting a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in the European Common Reference Framework (ECRF):
    •  5 points for accrediting a level of English of C2 in the ECRF, for example: 96 or more points on the Internet-based TOEFL, Cambridge University Certificate of Proficiency in English, or 7.5 or higher on the IELTS examination
    •  3 points for accrediting a level of English of C1 in the ECRF, for example: 79 or more points on the Internet-based TOEFL, Cambridge University Certificate of Advanced English, or 6.5 or higher on the IELTS examination
    •  1 point for accrediting a level of English of B2 (minimum level required by the programme) in the ECRF, for example: 65 or more points on the Internet-based TOEFL, Cambridge University First Certificate in English, or 5.5 or higher on the IELTS examination
  •  A maximum of 10 points for the letter of introduction: 4 points for correct composition of the letter and 6 points for adequately justifying the relevance of the proposal or the candidate's research interest to the research lines indicated in the call for applications.
  • A maximum of 10 points for the suitability of the training, experience and the relevance of the candidate's research interests to the programme and to one of its research groups and lines. This scoring system is consistent with that stated in the Regulations for UOC doctoral studies. These points shall be assigned based on the letter of introduction, the personal interview and the documentation submitted by the candidate.
  •  A maximum of 5 points for references: 1 point for each of the references supplied (up to three) and 2 additional points for submitting complementary information (such as curriculum vitae, personal or academic relationship to the candidate and letters of recommendation).
  •  A maximum of 10 points for other qualifications submitted by the candidate, such as accreditation of prizes, patents, grants, research fellowships at reference centres or prior professional experience in R&D+i.

The minimum score for admission to the programme is 50 points based on the aforementioned criteria. In the event of insufficient candidates with scores of at least 50 points in a call for applications, positions shall remain unfilled. Regardless of the total score obtained, at least one point in English is mandatory for admission to the programme.

In the case of candidatures that opt ​​for a grant (and occasional cases where the committee deems it necessary) a second phase of evaluation is carried out consisting of an interview with the candidate. This interview is carried out by a member of the academic committee and the UOC researcher who has endorsed the candidacy. The purpose is to contrast and clarify the merits, aptitudes and motivations argued through the documentation presented and above all to assess their suitability to do the doctorate.

Places in the programme will be awarded taking into account the available positions in each of the research lines being offered. Therefore, more competitive lines may require a higher score for admission than other lines once the candidates have been ranked by score. In any case, a minimum score of 50 points will be required for all lines.

Calendar

1 December 2025: Start of the application period for admission to the doctoral programmes.

31 January 2026: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

4 March 2026: Publication of the provisional lists of submitted applications.

5 March to 11 March 2026: Period for appeals of submitted applications (documentation subject to amendment).

17 March 2026: Publication of the final lists of submitted applications.

11 May 2026: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates (Interuniversitay programmes).

12 May to 22 May 2026: Period for appeals of the selection of online and granted candidates (Interuniversitay programmes). 

29 May 2025: Publication of the final resolution on the candidates admitted to the doctoral programmes and those who are granted (Interuniversitay programmes).

July 2026: Start of the enrolment period 2026-27.

September 2026: Start of the academic year 2026-27.

 
Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

 

Discounts

If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

This programme belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway