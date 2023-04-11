Online Doctoral Programme in Network and Information Technologies
Presentation
The scientific production and training capacity of the researchers in the different UOC groups involved in IT, multimedia and telecommunications justify the creation of a specific doctoral programme, with a separate identity, to consolidate research and knowledge exchange activities in this area. Therefore, the IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications (IMT) Department at UOC is offering this Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.
The research lines and groups associated with the programme are organized around network and information technologies, focusing on areas such as information security, distributed systems, open and decentralized networks, multimedia systems and applications, e-learning technology, information systems, computer vision, and software and service engineering. Several of these research lines are being pursued at the University's two research centres:
The scientific production and training capacity of the researchers in the different UOC groups involved in IT, multimedia and telecommunications justify the creation of a specific doctoral programme, with a separate identity, to consolidate research and knowledge exchange activities in this area. Therefore, the IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications (IMT) Department at UOC is offering this Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.
The research lines and groups associated with the programme are organized around network and information technologies, focusing on areas such as information security, distributed systems, open and decentralized networks, multimedia systems and applications, e-learning technology, information systems, computer vision, and software and service engineering. Several of these research lines are being pursued at the University's two research centres: Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).
The IMT Department, with the support of the two research centres linked to the University, is focusing its attention on scientific development in the area of network and information technology through a higher-education offering (including undergraduate, masters and doctorate degrees) that corresponds to the aforementioned working lines and in response to current demand.
Several research groups in the IMT Department offer research projects funded by competitive calls for proposals at the national and international level, have earned recognition from quality agencies within the university system, include accredited teaching faculty and have an extensive list of publications in prestigious scientific journals and conferences that validate their research trajectory.
Over thirty of the lecturers in the programme hold doctorates and are qualified to direct doctoral theses within the Network Information Technologies Doctoral Programme. Moreover, the two aforementioned research centres provide grant programmes (UOC grants) for visiting lecturers, resident lecturers, post-doctoral researchers and invited lecturers, among others, that promote collaboration with groups and researchers from other universities and contribute added value to the doctoral programme.
Official qualification
The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Network and Information Technologies is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.
The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case.
The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countries, the validity of the offici...
The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Network and Information Technologies is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.
The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case.
The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.
-
Start
6 Mar 2023
-
Online
100%
-
Admission: March 6, 2023
-
Languages: Spanish, English, Catalan
-
Official qualification
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
4th
Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD
Programme quality
The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.
AQU quality seal
Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency