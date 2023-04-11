Campus
Online Doctoral Programme in Network and Information Technologies

Presentation

The scientific production and training capacity of the researchers in the different UOC groups involved in IT, multimedia and telecommunications justify the creation of a specific doctoral programme, with a separate identity, to consolidate research and knowledge exchange activities in this area. Therefore, the IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications (IMT) Department at UOC is offering this Doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.

The research lines and groups associated with the programme are organized around network and information technologies, focusing on areas such as information security, distributed systems, open and decentralized networks, multimedia systems and applications, e-learning technology, information systems, computer vision, and software and service engineering. Several of these research lines are being pursued at the University's two research centres:  Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).

The IMT Department, with the support of the two research centres linked to the University, is focusing its attention on scientific development in the area of network and information technology through a higher-education offering (including undergraduate, masters and doctorate degrees) that corresponds to the aforementioned working lines and in response to current demand.

Several research groups in the IMT Department offer research projects funded by competitive calls for proposals at the national and international level, have earned recognition from quality agencies within the university system, include accredited teaching faculty and have an extensive list of publications in prestigious scientific journals and conferences that validate their research trajectory.

Over thirty of the lecturers in the programme hold doctorates and are qualified to direct doctoral theses within the Network Information Technologies Doctoral Programme. Moreover, the two aforementioned research centres provide grant programmes (UOC grants) for visiting lecturers, resident lecturers, post-doctoral researchers and invited lecturers, among others, that promote collaboration with groups and researchers from other universities and contribute added value to the doctoral programme.

 

Official qualification

In other countries, the validity of the offici...

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Network and Information Technologies is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

  • Start

    6 Mar 2023

  • Online

    100%

  • Admission: March 6, 2023

  • Languages: Spanish, English, Catalan

  • Official qualification

Study plan

Study plan

In order to acquire the advanced training required for the research project, the student must complete, during the doctoral programme, the subjects, courses or activities that comprise his or her personal academic itinerary.

The training offering consists of diverse training activities with different types, duration, timeframes and objectives, which are structured in five blocks (methodology courses, subject-specific research seminars, complementary training, research-oriented complementary training activities and the doctoral research seminar).

Table summarising the blocks that comprise the training offering in the organised research phase:

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommendable
Training complements One semesterOnlineFirst year (first or second semester)Optional
Training worshops Two monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommendable
Courses on research, transference and entrepreneurshipOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops 10 hoursOn-siteDuring the research periodOptional

In any case, the inclusion of courses, seminars and activities in the academic itinerary of the doctoral candidate shall depend on the individual's prior research training and experience, as well as the specific area or topic addressed in his or her research project.

Bridging courses

These are courses lasting one semester, taught using the UOC's e-learning platform, and giving advanced training on research methodologies in some of the fields that will be the subject of the research project. These are mandatory for students who have not previously received this training, and must be taken and passed in the second semester.

The courses allow students to acquire advanced knowledge and master a range of research methodologies, enabling them to successfully analyse relevant aspects of information technologies and networks.

For illustrative purposes, the methodology courses liable to be included in a student's training plan in the second semester of their research period are shown below.

TimingField of network and information technologiesECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st or 2nd semesterResearch methodologies in network and information technologies5MandatoryEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterResearch techniques in network and information technologies5MandatoryEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.16OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.26OptionalEnglish
 

Students' study plans may include optional courses, designed to take into account specific learning needs associated with the admission requirements. They are assigned by the Doctoral Degree Academic Committee. Particularly in the case of students from outside the European Higher Education Area, these may include courses from the UOC's range of university master's degrees. Students who enrol on these will need to study and pass them during the first academic year of their doctoral studies.

TimingCoursesECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st or 2nd SemesterFormalization and Proofs5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterComputer Modelling & Simulation5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterResearch Design in Social Sciences5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterInterdisciplinary Analysis of the Network Society5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterAdvanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterAdvanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd SemesterResearch in e-Learning5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd SemesterResearch Methods5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd SemesterData Analysis Techniques5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd SemesterConstruction of Instruments for Research5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
 

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. These are for students, researchers and faculty and are aimed at strengthening research in academic, scientific and business areas.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor¿s degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, these courses can also be linked to the funding.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://estudios.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

Workshops

The student may be able to take part in short learning activities to support their research, depending on the nature of their previous studies, research interests and course mode (full-time on-site, or online).

TimingWorkshopsECTS creditsTypeLanguage
Annual (1st semester)Search for academic information0RecommendedEnglish
Annual (1st semester)Bibliographic reference management0RecommendedEnglish
Annual (2nd semester)Where to publish: How to identify leading journals0RecommendedEnglish
Self-learningNVivo Qualititive Analysis0OptionalEnglish

Itinerary and duration

Once doctoral students have been admitted to the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC provides them with personalized pathways, designed taking into account their specific skills and research capabilities (particularly with regard to research methodologies), as well as their research interests. The pathway may thus include courses, seminars and other activities intended to hone their research skills. Any such activities included on the doctoral student's personalized pathway must necessarily be taken and successfully completed.

Five types or blocks of academic activities are considered when defining the personalised academic itinerary that supports the doctoral candidate's research plan, based on the following criteria:
 

Methodology courses

Students must undertake and pass in the first year, if not completed previously, the advanced research methodology courses corresponding to their research activity within the programme.
 

Subject-specific research seminars

Students shall undertake and pass in the first year a subject-specific research seminar linked to the area or topics covered in their research plan (when applicable).
 

Complementary training

In addition, the students' academic itinerary may include complementary training. This is configured based on the UOC masters-level offerings and, if the candidate enrols, these must be undertaken and passed during the academic year.
 

Research-oriented complementary training activities

Depending on the student's previous studies, research interests and the doctoral programme mode (full-time face-to-face or distance), the student may also be required to participate in short training activities that support the research.
 

Doctoral research seminars

Students in the programme must participate actively throughout the research phase in the doctoral research seminar corresponding to the subject of their doctoral thesis, whether face-to-face or virtual (depending on the mode of the doctoral programme).

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

The maximum duration of the programme is three years if pursued full-time and five years if part-time, counting from the doctoral candidate's admission to the programme until presentation of the doctoral thesis. Calculation of this period does not include parental leave or extended sick leave the Academic Commission of the programme considers justified.

Nevertheless, the Academic Commission may authorise extension of these time limits to the maximums permitted by law and under the conditions established for the corresponding doctoral programme.

Following enrolment in the programme, a document of activities is created for each candidate. This document states all the activities assigned to the doctoral candidate by the Academic Commission.

Before the end of the first year, the doctoral candidate must prepare a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and the objectives to be achieved, in addition to the resources and timeframe for writing the thesis.

Each year, the programme's Academic Committee will assess each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, together with the reports to be submitted by their tutor, thesis supervisor and other members of their Thesis Supervisory Committee. To continue on the programme, they must receive a positive assessment.

Research lines

More information
Doctoral Programme in Network and Information Technologies

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Doctoral Programme in Network and Information Technologies

Access requirements

General requirements

d)    Candidates with degrees fr...

To be admitted to the organized research period of the Doctoral Programme in Network and Information Technologies, students must meet both the general University and specific programme requirements.

To this end, students must first submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

a)    Hold a an official university master's degree issued by a higher education institution in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses.

b)    Hold an official Spanish university degree, or one from an EHEA member country, that allows them admission to a master's course, and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses, of which at least 60 must be at the master's level.

c)    Hold an official Spanish graduate degree of at least 300 ECTS credits in line with EU legal regulations.

d)    Candidates with degrees from education systems outside the EHEA, whose degrees do not require homologation (official recognition by the Spanish Ministry of Education), must hold a level of education equivalent to Spanish university master's degrees that authorizes admission to doctoral studies in the country issuing the degree.

e)    Be a university graduate and have passed with a positive assessment at least two years of education on a programme to be awarded the official degree of any of the health sciences specialities.

f)     Hold a Spanish doctoral qualification in accordance with the previous university system.

g)    Be a graduate, architect or engineer and be in possession of the Advanced Studies Diploma (DEA), awarded in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 778/1998, of 30 April 1998, or have obtained research proficiency, regulated in Royal Decree 185/1985, of 23 January 1985.

Candidates who have not successfully completed the initiation to research credits for a university master's degree programme will have to take those bridging courses specified by the programme, if any.

The continued enrolment on the doctoral programme of candidates who hold only an official university bachelor's degree that, in accordance with EU law, consists of 300 ECTS credits or who have not taken and successfully completed at least 20 initiation to research credits as part of a university master's degree programme is contingent on the successful completion of the relevant bridging courses for the initiation to research module, pathway or subjects for the corresponding training period.

Admission requirements

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies establishes the following specific requirements:

  You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that...

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Candidates for the part-time (online) doctoral programme who do not meet the required level will have the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

If you wish to enrol in the programme on a full-time basis, you must provide proof of a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

Meeting the above requirements does not guarantee admission to the doctoral programme. These requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the doctoral programme.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

All candidates who apply to be admitted on a doctoral programme at the UOC should submit the following documents:

-       A photocopy of their DNI, NIE or passport.

-       A statement of interest  in which the candidate makes a short presentation of their career and explains the candidate's specific reasons for applying to the programme (their motivations), a description of their research interests and the links with the research group. 

-       A letter of endorsement (optional) that appears in the name of research that supports the personal doctoral project, as well as its intention to be your tutor.

-       A curriculum that describes the programmes and master's degree or postgraduate courses the candidate has taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous scientific output.

-       An example of a recent academic paper (in Catalan, Spanish or English).

-       Academic certificates for the doctoral student's previous training, which state the subjects taken and the mark obtained, the sitting, the kind of subject, the number of credits and the average mark in the academic transcript, if this has not been submitted to prove that the admission requirements have been met.

-       Certificate of the level of English required by the doctoral programme.

-       Documents that prove that the candidate meets the admission requirements, you will find more information on this section within the Office's Secretary Campus. 

In the case of university qualifications obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and not homologated (officially recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education), the university degree must be authenticated via diplomatic channels (or, if necessary, in a Hague Convention apostille). When certificates, degrees and academic transcripts are not written in an official language of the Spanish state or in English, these documents must be accompained by their sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English.

Once the admission documentation has been reviewed and your application accepted, admission to the programme depends on your presenting the official documentation. 

Evaluation criteria

Candidates shall be scored on a 100-point scale, to be weighted as follows:
  •  A maximum of 25 points for the undergraduate academic transcript (or equivalent). If the weighted average of the transcript (using the number of credits for each course as the weight for each mark), is calculated using the habitual scale: 0 for Fail, 1 for Pass, 2 for Good, 3 for Merit and 4 for Distinction, points shall be assigned as follows:
    •  0 points if the mark is less than 1.
    •  5 points if the average mark is between 1 and 1.5.
    •  10 points if the average mark is between 1.5 and 2.
    • <> 15 points if the average mark is between 2 and 2.5.
    •  20 points if the average mark is between 2.5 and 3.
    •  25 points if the average mark is 3 or above.
  •  A maximum of 15 points for the masters-level academic transcript (or equivalent). If the weighted average of the transcript (using the number of credits for each course as the weight for each mark), is calculated using the habitual scale: 0 for Fail, 1 for Pass, 2 for Good, 3 for Merit and 4 for Distinction, points shall be assigned as follows:
    •  0 points if the mark is less than 1.
    •  4 points if the average mark is between 1 and 2.
    •  8 points if the average mark is between 2 and 2.5.
    •  12 points if the average mark is between 2.5 and 3.
    •  15 points if the average mark is 3 or above.
  •  A maximum of 10 points for prior scientific production by the candidate, with the following weighting:
    •  10 points if the candidate accredits a work published or accepted in a JCR-indexed journal (or another reference index that the Academic Commission considers valid).
    •  8 points for a work published or accepted in a non-JCR-indexed journal or another reference index that the Academic Commission considers valid), as long as the publication process for the journal involves peer review.
    •  6 points for a work published or accepted at an international conference with peer review.
    •  4 points for a work published or accepted at a national conference with peer review
    •  2 points for a final thesis in a research-oriented masters degree.
  •  A maximum of 5 points for accrediting a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in the European Common Reference Framework (ECRF):
    •  5 points for accrediting a level of English of C2 in the ECRF, for example: 96 or more points on the Internet-based TOEFL, Cambridge University Certificate of Proficiency in English, or 7.5 or higher on the IELTS examination
    •  3 points for accrediting a level of English of C1 in the ECRF, for example: 79 or more points on the Internet-based TOEFL, Cambridge University Certificate of Advanced English, or 6.5 or higher on the IELTS examination
    •  1 point for accrediting a level of English of B2 (minimum level required by the programme) in the ECRF, for example: 65 or more points on the Internet-based TOEFL, Cambridge University First Certificate in English, or 5.5 or higher on the IELTS examination
  •  A maximum of 10 points for the letter of introduction: 4 points for correct composition of the letter and 6 points for adequately justifying the relevance of the proposal or the candidate's research interest to the research lines indicated in the call for applications.
  •  A maximum of 10 points for the personal interview: The candidate's knowledge of the programme, interest in its research lines and the consistency of the interview with the letter of introduction shall be assessed. A faculty member who is responsible for the preferred research line expressed in the candidate's application and at least one other faculty member who is also a member of the Academic Commission for the programme shall participate in the interview.
  •  A maximum of 10 points for the suitability of the training, experience and the relevance of the candidate's research interests to the programme and to one of its research groups and lines. This scoring system is consistent with that stated in the Regulations for UOC doctoral studies. These points shall be assigned based on the letter of introduction, the personal interview and the documentation submitted by the candidate.
  •  A maximum of 5 points for references: 1 point for each of the references supplied (up to three) and 2 additional points for submitting complementary information (such as curriculum vitae, personal or academic relationship to the candidate and letters of recommendation).
  •  A maximum of 10 points for other qualifications submitted by the candidate, such as accreditation of prizes, patents, grants, research fellowships at reference centres or prior professional experience in R&D+i.

The minimum score for admission to the programme is 50 points based on the aforementioned criteria. In the event of insufficient candidates with scores of at least 50 points in a call for applications, positions shall remain unfilled. Regardless of the total score obtained, at least one point in English is mandatory for admission to the programme.

Places in the programme will be awarded taking into account the available positions in each of the research lines being offered. Therefore, more competitive lines may require a higher score for admission than other lines once the candidates have been ranked by score. In any case, a minimum score of 50 points will be required for all lines.

Calendar

27 Fe...

1 December 2022: Start of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

12 February 2023: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

15 February 2023: Publication of the provisional lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

16 February to 25 February 2023: Period for appeals of the applications to be evaluated.

27 February 2023: Publication of the final lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

2 May 2023: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

3 May to 19 May 2023: Period for appeals of the selection of online and granted candidates.

26 May 2023: Publication of the final resolution on the candidates admitted to the doctoral programmes and those who are granted. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

July 2023: Start of the enrolment period 2023-24.

September 2023: Start of the academic year 2023-24.

 
Doctoral Programme in Network and Information Technologies

Request access

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
