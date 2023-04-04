Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk

The course provides a series of resources to help participants learn how to design and deliver an academic talk . The course is taught in English, but participants may choose to prepare their presentations in English, Catalan or Spanish. The course does not cover English grammar. The programme is structured so as to provide students with knowledge and techniques to improve their communicative skills . It works on argumentation, s...

Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk is a research course that focuses on communication skills. Participants will improve their oral presentations for academic settings in particular, although the guidelines and activities are also applicable to other professional settings.

The UOC offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English for students, researchers and academic staff to boost research in academic, scientific and business fields.

The course provides a series of resources to help participants learn how to design and deliver an academic talk. The course is taught in English, but participants may choose to prepare their presentations in English, Catalan or Spanish. The course does not cover English grammar. The programme is structured so as to provide students with knowledge and techniques to improve their communicative skills. It works on argumentation, structure and rhetorical presentation of contents, as well as diction, gesticulation, time control and proper use of visual support media. The main aim is for participants to gain the confidence, fluency and self-assurance needed for any kind of presentation.

If you are studying a doctoral degree and have been awarded a competitive grant, this course can count as part of the training component. If you are a researcher, this course may be compatible with some of the funding available from researcher training programmes.