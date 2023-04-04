Campus
Online i sense horari
Enrolment open

Online Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk

Presentation

The UOC offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English for students, researchers and academic staff to boost research in academic, scientific and business fields.

Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk is a research course that focuses on communication skills. Participants will improve their oral presentations for academic settings in particular, although the guidelines and activities are also applicable to other professional settings.

The course provides a series of resources to help participants learn how to design and deliver an academic talk. The course is taught in English, but participants may choose to prepare their presentations in English, Catalan or Spanish. The course does not cover English grammar. The programme is structured so as to provide students with knowledge and techniques to improve their communicative skills. It works on argumentation, s...

The UOC offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English for students, researchers and academic staff to boost research in academic, scientific and business fields.

Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk is a research course that focuses on communication skills. Participants will improve their oral presentations for academic settings in particular, although the guidelines and activities are also applicable to other professional settings.

The course provides a series of resources to help participants learn how to design and deliver an academic talk. The course is taught in English, but participants may choose to prepare their presentations in English, Catalan or Spanish. The course does not cover English grammar. The programme is structured so as to provide students with knowledge and techniques to improve their communicative skills. It works on argumentation, structure and rhetorical presentation of contents, as well as diction, gesticulation, time control and proper use of visual support media. The main aim is for participants to gain the confidence, fluency and self-assurance needed for any kind of presentation

If you are studying a doctoral degree and have been awarded a competitive grant, this course can count as part of the training component. If you are a researcher, this course may be compatible with some of the funding available from researcher training programmes.

  • Date

    27 Sep 2023

  • Online

    100%

  • 2

    Credits

  • Enrolment: April 25, 2023

  • Language: English

  • Price: 263.82 €

Enrol now

Fully online method

World's first ever online university

Personalized guidance and support

  • 4th


    Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD

The first online university
We've earned global recognition in e-learning thanks to our research in the uses of digital technologies
uoc
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk

Study plan

Objectives

The course's general objective is to train participants to be able to design and deliver effective academic talks, through a series of specific objectives:
 
  • Learn about the basic concepts linked to the design and production of academic talks.
  • Produce coherent and cohesive oral texts and adapt its content to the academic or professional register and to the needs of the audience. 
  • Take on board communication strategies for interacting naturally with the audience.
  • Strengthen researchers' abilities to communicate with a general public

 

Competencies

The course focuses on acquiring competencies linked to academic communication. Nonetheless, the knowledge gained can be applied to a wide range of professional settings. 
 
Interdisciplinary competencies
 
  • Ability to synthesize and organize ideas.
  • Skills to work in multidisciplinary teams.
  • Ability to communicate information effectively.
  • Skills to develop autonomous learning.
  • Ability to apply information technologies in the context in question.
 
Specific competencies
 
  • Be able to produce clear, coherent and properly structured oral texts
  • Ability to use the right academic or professional register.
  • Control verbal and non-verbal communication techniques.
  • Ability to recognize the needs and characteristics of the audience.
  • Interpersonal communication ski...
The course focuses on acquiring competencies linked to academic communication. Nonetheless, the knowledge gained can be applied to a wide range of professional settings. 
 
Interdisciplinary competencies
 
  • Ability to synthesize and organize ideas.
  • Skills to work in multidisciplinary teams.
  • Ability to communicate information effectively.
  • Skills to develop autonomous learning.
  • Ability to apply information technologies in the context in question.
 
Specific competencies
 
  • Be able to produce clear, coherent and properly structured oral texts
  • Ability to use the right academic or professional register.
  • Control verbal and non-verbal communication techniques.
  • Ability to recognize the needs and characteristics of the audience.
  • Interpersonal communication skills: ability to listen and talk to the audience so as to correctly handle their questions.
  • Skill in the use of audiovisual support systems.

 

Methodology

The course consists of multimedia sessions followed by a program to prepare and present an academic communication. Throughout the course, and in parallel to the preparation of the final presentation, cases of real presentations from different academic and professional fields will be analyzed.

Content

The programme is offered as a single course taught over one semester. The study load is 2 ECTS credits.


Index of contents
 
1. How the course works
 
2. From paper to talk
2.1. The differences between a written text and an oral presentation
2.2. Your audience
 
3. Structuring your talk
3.1. Broad-specific-broad
3.2. Offer evidence in the middle
3.3. Hold your audience's attention
 
4. Performing your talk
4.1. Visual aids: PowerPoint
4.2. ...

The programme is offered as a single course taught over one semester. The study load is 2 ECTS credits.


Index of contents
 
1. How the course works
 
2. From paper to talk
2.1. The differences between a written text and an oral presentation
2.2. Your audience
 
3. Structuring your talk
3.1. Broad-specific-broad
3.2. Offer evidence in the middle
3.3. Hold your audience's attention
 
4. Performing your talk
4.1. Visual aids: PowerPoint
4.2. Follow your field's presentation style
4.3. Learn from examples
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

25 years' experience in e-learning

In 1995 the UOC was launched as the world's first fully online university. More than 25 years later, we are still pioneers in digital education.

Our eLearning Innovation Center oversees the evolution of our educational model, to ensure unique, high-quality, connected and networked learning experiences.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    According to the Young University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education, we are fourth best in Spain.

  • Ranking

    Shanghai Ranking

    We are among the world's top 300 universities for communication and the top 500 for education.

  • Ranking

    U-Multirank

    Excellent ratings in knowledge transfer, regional engagement, and teaching and learning.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Presentations. How to Give an Effective Talk

Enrolment and fees

Fees and enrolment

Methods of payment

You can pay for Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses with a credit or debit card.

  1. VPoS: payment using a credit or debit card via the VPoS (virtual point of sale) provided by «la Caixa».

Enrolment withdrawal

263.82 € Price of this course
Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

Find out more

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?
Request information