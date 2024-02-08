Hardware and software requirements
- An Intel/AMD 64-bit computer, with at least 8 GB of RAM and 40 to 80 GB of free disk space.
- Operating system: preferably Windows 11 (if not, then 10 for now, but it is set to expire in 2025) and/or GNU/Linux (Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian). Either can be used, with one as the main system and the other virtualized (e.g. using VirtualBox).
- For Apple MacOS computers with Apple Silicon (M1/M2), students need to be aware that their ability to use the course's software will be limited. For this reason, we recommend using another system.