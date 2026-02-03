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Online Master's degree in lifelong learning in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Presentation

The Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy allows students such as junior diplomats to complement and enhance their knowledge and skills in international affairs and diplomacy. This master's degree will provide students - who may be diplomats, government officials or other main actors in the diplomatic sphere - with the possibility to upgrade their studies and training with a formally recognized degree, combining the best of university education and UN executive training.
Programme offered jointly by UOC and UNITAR
Payment in instalments

You can split your payment into instalments

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). We offer an online academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, and to anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 30 years of experience as an online university, the UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using information and communication technologies. The graduates of our university's programmes, who total over 100,000, have come from 87 countries, and this has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in these pages aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, and to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required to effectively and efficiently support governments, universal and regional organizations, non-governmental actors and the private sector.

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). We offer an online academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, and to anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 30 years of experience as an online university, the UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using information and communication technologies. The graduates of our university's programmes, who total over 100,000, have come from 87 countries, and this has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in these pages aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, and to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required to effectively and efficiently support governments, universal and regional organizations, non-governmental actors and the private sector. This aim of this master's degree is to develop the next generation of leaders within international public service, business and non-governmental organizations. Upon successful completion of the UOC-UNITAR master's programme, you will be able to tackle issues related to foreign engagement across a variety of geographical locations through multiple academic disciplines in order to advance your professional career. We sincerely hope you enjoy learning with us and that your academic expectations are met.

The Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, is a UOC lifelong learning master's degree awarded according to the rules and regulations of the Spanish education system. Given its specificity, does not give general access to doctoral studies or to high-rank positions in public administration. Validation of credits for access to such programmes can be requested from competent institutions.

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  • Start

    14 Oct 2026

  • 100%

    Online

  • 60

    Credits ECTS

  • Languages: English

  • UOC-certified qualification

  • Duration:

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Master's degree in lifelong learning in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Academic programme

Duration


At the UOC, an ECTS credit is equivalent to 25 hours of student work. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of lifelong learning programs ranges from 1 month to 2 years, approximately:

  • Lifelong learning master's degree: 2 years
  • Specialization diploma: 1 year
  • Expert diploma: 1 semester (6 months)
  • Postgraduate course: between 1 and 6 months
     
Master's degree in lifelong learning in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Academic team

Dean of faculty

  • Ignasi Beltran de Heredia Ruiz
    Ignasi Beltran de Heredia Ruiz
Master's degree in lifelong learning in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Career opportunities

Objectives

  • To develop a critical understanding of key issues and concepts in world politics.
  • To demonstrate a comprehensive, substantive and practical knowledge of international relations and diplomacy.
  • To develop analytical skills and critical thinking.
  • To perform both efficiently and effectively in bilateral and multilateral working environments with increased confidence.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Profiles

The Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy is aimed at junior diplomats who seek to gain knowledge in their fields, as well as governmental and non-governmental organisations. Additionally, the Master's Degree is open to graduate students, young researchers and other academics interested in understanding diplomacy and international relations, acquiring skills to excel in their careers.

Competencies

  • Capacity to engage critically with the literature in the field of international relations and the ways in which this literature interprets the empirical world of global politics.
  • Understanding of main governance structure, history and development of the world from a variety of theoretical, regional  and multidisciplinary perspectives.
  • Capacity to argue and establish, based on data and theory, plausible explanations about international phenomena and establish ways to validate or refute them.
  • Developing  knowledge in the field of international relations through international reviews and experts didactical materials.
  • Ability to analyze arguments and evidence in the international arena.

Who it is aimed at

  • Public international organizations
  • International development (public institutions and corporations)
  • International communications media
  • Intelligence & security
  • Higher education

Career paths. Professionals.

  • National bodies (such as governmental ministries and departments, civil services, think tanks and policy advisory groups)
  • Embassies and consulates
  • International organizations (such as the UN, UN agencies, EU departments)
  • Campaign groups, aid agencies and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
  • Companies which operate on international level.
  • Journalists and other media roles.
  • Banking, financial services and corporate consultancy.
  • University teachers

The UOC, Spain's best online university

  • Ranking

    CYD ranking

    The UOC was ranked as the best online university in Spain by the 2025 CYD ranking.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    The UOC is the highest ranked online university from Spain in the 2025 Times Higher Education ranking.

  • Ranking

    World University Rankings

    The UOC is among the best 7% of universities in the world, according to the 2025 World University Rankings (CWUR).

Master's degree in lifelong learning in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Access requirements

Access qualification

You need to have an official university qualification to be able to study on the programme. If you don't have one, you can access the programme if you can provide proof of your professional experience.

Consult the information and documentation you must provide, depending on where you completed your prior studies: 
Supporting documents

You need to submit documents proving you have a prior university qualification or professional experience within 10 days of completing your enrolment. Find out what documents are needed in each case, and how and where you need to submit them.

Professional requirements

In the case of not having a prior university degree, you can access if you meet the following professional requirements:

Two years’ work experience and/or professional experience in the following fields:

- Legal Practice and Representation

- Humanitarian Action

- Political Science

- Cities and Urbanism

- International Cooperation

- International Conflict

- Criminology

- Diplomacy

- Law

- Human Rights and Democracy

- Taxation

- Public Administration and Management

- Mediation

- International Relations

If the experience is not in one the fields established but is in another field, it will be assessed in each case.

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

Degrees

Depending on the lifelong learning programme in question, students who complete their studies will be awarded a lifelong learning master's degree, a specialization diploma or an expert diploma.

Students who pass other continuing education courses will be awarded the corresponding certificate.
Master's degree in lifelong learning in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Enrolment and fees

Enrolment process

Information and enrolment at UNITAR website

How do you enrol?

There are two moments a year for enrolment in lifelong learning programmes, depending on when the program in question begins to teach. Check the registration period and the beginning of the course on the page of the studies you want to study.

Enrolment from May onwards

for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November onwards

for programmes starting in February or March

 

The fees for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Consult the section Payment options. When enrolling, you will be able to choose the payment option that best meets your needs.
Concept Price
Price
7,410 €

  • Financial support

  • Payment in instalments

  • Grants, aid and discounts

  • Special conditions for companies

  • Support for elite athletes

104.500 graduates

90 % of students study and work at the same time

84 % would choose the UOC again

For new students, the first installment will be 10% of the amount.

Lifelong learning master's degree: The first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 20 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching, by direct debit.

In case of enrolling a master's degree with an amount higher than 5,000 euros, the first installment will be paid by direct debit.

Specialization diploma: The first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 9 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching, by direct debit.

Expert diploma and postgraduate course: for amounts over 350 euros the first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 4 instalments by direct debit.

Payment in instalments carries a cost of 31 euros per procedure.

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by direct debit. When choosing this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the enrolment fee will be made the following month.

In the case of specialization courses, one-off payment is made by POS terminal.

Consult the financing terms and conditions:

  • BBVA
  • CaixaBank
  • Préstamo Aplazo (Deferred loan) Santander

For new students, the first installment will be 10% of the amount.

Lifelong learning master's degree : The payment option for payment in instalments of the enrolment fee is direct debit (if you have a SEPA account) or card direct debit (if you do not have a SEPA account).
The first installment will be paid at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 20 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching.

Specialization diploma:  The payment option for payment in instalments of the enrolment fee is direct debit (if you have a SEPA account) or card direct debit (if you do not have a SEPA account).
The first installment will be paid at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 9 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching.

Expert diploma and postgraduate course: for amounts over 350 euros the first installment of the payment must be made by POS terminal at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 4 installments by direct debit (if you have a SEPA account) or card direct debit (if you do not have a SEPA account).

Check here if your bank has a SEPA account.

Payment in instalments carries a cost of 31 euros per procedure.

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by card direct debit or bank transfer.

If you choose card direct debit, you will have to give the details of the card to be charged during the enrolment process. Remember that the cards we accept are VISA, Visa Electron and MasterCard (you cannot pay with American Express or Diner's Club).

The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month. If you choose to pay for your course by card, remember that the terms and conditions to which you have agreed with your bank will apply. It is important that the card limit is higher than the cost of enrolment to prevent bills from being rejected.

If you have a SEPA bank account, payment can be made by direct debit. To choose this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month.

If you choose to pay by bank transfer, a scanned copy of the counterfoil must be sent via the Campus section: Secretary's Office / Enrolment / Payment options.  The deadline for payment is ten days after the formalization date and always before the start of teaching.

You can arrange the transfer with the details shown on the enrolment sheet.

Banco Santander Central Hispano
Passeig de Gràcia, 5. 08007 Barcelona. Spain
Account number: 0049-1806-91-2111869374
Swift Code: BSCH ES MM
IBAN: ES15-0049-1806-9121-1186-9374

Companies may only make payments by bank transfer. They cannot make payment in instalments.

During the enrolment process, you can choose the form of payment for the company in the drop-down menu.

Important: if the company pays a percentage and the student the remaining percentage, the company's part must be paid by bank transfer, and the student's part using the available preferred payment option.

Discounts

The UOC offers a series of discounts. If you are entitled to any of these discounts, you should select them in the dropdown menu in the Discounts section at the time of enrolling. If you are entitled to more than one, you will have to choose the one that benefits you most.

If you are eligible for any of these discounts at the time of enrolling, you will have to accredit your eligibility by submitting the relevant documentation within a maximum period of 10 calendar days.

Students having large family status recognized by Spain or by the appropriate body in the other countries are entitled to the following discounts, according to their category:

Large families in the special category: 15% discount.
Large families in the general category: 7.5% discount

Students with a level of disability recognized by Spain as being equal to or greater than 33%, or the equivalent level recognized by any country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

Students (or their children or spouse) who have been acknowledged as victims of terrorist acts by the appropriate body in Spain, or any other country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

Students (or their dependent children) who have been acknowledged as victims of gender-based violence by the appropriate body in Spain, or any other country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

You can obtain this discount if you have done at the UOC free subjects, languages, seminars, customized training courses (UOC Corporate) or an expert diploma. If you are studying a university degree or master's degree but have not yet been titled, you will also be given the community discount.      

You can obtain this discount if you have obtained an official degree (degree, bachelor's degree, diploma, engineering or university master's degree) or a lifelong learning master's degree or specialization diploma from the UOC.       

You can get this discount if you have a link with a company associated with the UOC.

The UOC offers discounts to companies that participate and support the training of their professionals, prior agreement with the UOC.

Professionals linked to any company or institution that maintains a collaboration agreement with the UOC will be able to benefit from advantages and discounts on the cost of tuition fees for training programs in the University's catalog.

Students considered to be elite athletes are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Consulta la información del programa

If you're eligible for one of these discounts and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

Find out more
Academic pathway

Some programmes belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway

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