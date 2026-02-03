The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). We offer an online academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, and to anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 30 years of experience as an online university, the UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using information and communication technologies. The graduates of our university's programmes, who total over 100,000, have come from 87 countries, and this has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in these pages aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, and to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required to effectively and efficiently support governments, universal and regional organizations, non-governmental actors and the private sector.

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). We offer an online academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, and to anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 30 years of experience as an online university, the UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using information and communication technologies. The graduates of our university's programmes, who total over 100,000, have come from 87 countries, and this has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in these pages aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, and to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required to effectively and efficiently support governments, universal and regional organizations, non-governmental actors and the private sector. This aim of this master's degree is to develop the next generation of leaders within international public service, business and non-governmental organizations. Upon successful completion of the UOC-UNITAR master's programme, you will be able to tackle issues related to foreign engagement across a variety of geographical locations through multiple academic disciplines in order to advance your professional career. We sincerely hope you enjoy learning with us and that your academic expectations are met.

The Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, is a UOC lifelong learning master's degree awarded according to the rules and regulations of the Spanish education system. Given its specificity, does not give general access to doctoral studies or to high-rank positions in public administration. Validation of credits for access to such programmes can be requested from competent institutions.

VIDEO OF TESTIMONIALS AND GRADUATED STUDENTS