University Master's Degree in Computational Engineering and Mathematics (joint URV, UOC)

Computational and Mathematical Engineering students have the option of doing their final project on different subject areas proposed by the master degree's teaching staff. The availabl...

The final project consists of performing an individual project, product, report and/or study that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the programme's other courses. This is a compulsory course that students must take in order to complete the programme and is intended to assess the competencies associated with the degree.

In order to enrol on this course, students must have already passed, or currently be enrolled on (during the same year as the final project), the 42 credits corresponding to the master degree's other courses. The specific prior knowledge required will depend on the final project's subject area.

The University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering concludes with the preparation of a final project of 18 ECTS credits.

The University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering concludes with the preparation of a final project of 18 ECTS credits.

In order to enrol on this course, students must have already passed, or currently be enrolled on (during the same year as the final project), the 42 credits corresponding to the master degree's other courses. The specific prior knowledge required will depend on the final project's subject area.

The final project consists of performing an individual project, product, report and/or study that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the programme's other courses. This is a compulsory course that students must take in order to complete the programme and is intended to assess the competencies associated with the degree.

Computational and Mathematical Engineering students have the option of doing their final project on different subject areas proposed by the master degree's teaching staff. The available areas can be viewed in the course plan. Students must select the field of knowledge in which they want to perform their final master's degree project and submit an application, which must be accepted by the final project's supervisor and the programme's teaching staff.

The final project is done individually, with tutoring and guidance from the final project supervisor, who provides the necessary support to ensure its successful completion. The final project's supervisor is responsible for guiding the student and monitoring the project's progress, and provides advice on each of the following aspects: conceptualization, rationale, methodology, reporting of the results and defence. The time spent by the student on the project is determined by the credits allocated to this course, with each credit being equivalent to 25 hours' work by the student.

The final project concludes with a defence, in which students must make an asynchronous, online presentation (video) to a three-member assessment committee. The video should summarize the results obtained and the project's development.

Some examples of final projects submitted for the master's degree are listed below: