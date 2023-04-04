Campus

What are online specialization diplomas?

What were known as postgraduate diplomas are now called specialization diplomas. The UOC's specialization diplomas are lifelong learning programmes that allow you to develop in-depth understanding and update your knowledge in specific fields.

Each specialization diploma provides professional insights and perspectives and develops new competencies. 

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

ECTS credits: between 30 and 36

img
4iyPaEwx_Iw
Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

img

Why choose the UOC?

Recommended by our graduates

87% would choose the UOC again.

81% are happy with their qualification.

87,500

Students

90%

Study and work.

Companies know us.

 

Educational model

A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.

International awards

We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.

104,501

Graduates

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?
More information