Open access to the UOC's scientific publications

With this measure, the UOC is adding to the agreements adopted by the Consell Interuniversitari de Catalunya (Catalan Inter-university Council, CIC) Sub-commission Promoting Measures Favouring Open Access. The presidents of the Catalan universities have adopted measures to ensure that scientific work backed by public funding can be consulted in open access via their institutional research repositories from 2012 onwards.

The UOC agreement requires the depositing of all publications by the academic community in the O2 (The Oberta in Open Access) institutional repository – while respecting the conditions of any contracts signed by authors with publishers. The introduction of this open access policy will increase visibility of the University’s scientific and teaching output.



International context

Over recent years, many declarations have been made in favour of open access to scientific work. In Europe, both at the level of the European Commission and the universities and research centres, open access to scientific research and results is progressively being promoted. The draft Spanish bill on science and technology, promoted by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, also strongly stresses open access.

During the 2nd International Open Access Week, which took place this year from 18 to 22 October, the UOC took part in the Open Access Mandate Adoption Challenge, registering the University’s Open Access Institutional Policy on the international Registry of Open Access Material Archiving Policies (ROARMAP).

