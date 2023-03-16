According to the DOGC (the official gazette of the Government of Catalonia), the Catalan government has awarded this distinction in recognition of the work carried out at the School of Languages to aid online language learning.



Joseph Hopkins is director of the Language Programmes at the UOC's School of Languages. He is an expert in the use of ICTs for language learning, including web-based language learning, computer-mediated communication and web-based teacher training. He combines his teaching with research work as a member of EDUL@B research group looking at education and ICTs.



All the language courses at the UOC are provided by the School of Languages, which serves some 8,000 people.



Teaching involves web 2.0 tools and techniques, audiovisual tools and collaborative teaching activities that let students effectively practise all the skills needed to become fluent in a language.



Likewise, all of the courses have been adapted to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), an internationally recognized standards system.



Courses are offered in:



Catalan

English

French

German

Japanese

Chinese

Jaume Vicens Vives distinction for university teaching quality



The Jaume Vicens Vives distinction for university teaching quality rewards excellence in the field. Those receiving this award are presented with a silver plaque or medal and money to go to projects related to improving teaching quality.



These distinctions for university teaching quality are awarded by decree of the Government of Catalonia at the proposal of the Minister for Economy and Knowledge.