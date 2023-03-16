By Anna Torres





The event is aimed at providing a platform for experts from around Catalonia who are working for change in education, particularly those pursuing a collaborative approach. A total of 76 innovative projects submitted drew 2650 votes from the public. From among these, the panel of specialist judges selected the following seven projects:



The panel of judges that selected the seven projects is composed of the following members:



Roser Argemí, Jaume Bofill Foundation

Joan Badia Pujol, senior secondary school teacher and founder of practicareflexiva.pro

Teresa Guasch, UOC

Olga Herrero, RocaSalvatella

Josep Maria Mominó, UOC

Sonia Navarro, Institute for Social Innovation, ESADE

Ismael Palacín, Jaume Bofill Foundation

Ismael Peña-López, Jaume Bofill Foundation

Miquel Àngel Prats Fernández, Ramon Llull University

Israel Rodríguez, UOC

The conference will be live streamed at the Debats d'Educació website.





Debats d'Educació



The conference will mark the conclusion of ten years of Debats d'Educació, a forum organized by the Jaume Bofill Foundation and the UOC, with the collaboration of MACBA. Over this period, the forum has featured fifty international experts. These specialists have participated in a wide range of debates on key topical and fundamental issues related to the challenges and problems that must be addressed through education in the contemporary social, political and economic context.