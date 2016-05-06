Ninety-two per cent of UOC graduates would choose to study there again

Furthermore, on a scale of 1 to 5, the level of satisfaction with:

the course is 4.3;

the training received, which has allowed them to improve their personal skills, such as level of confidence, independent learning, decision making, new problem solving, and so on, is 4.2;

the training received that has allowed them to improve their abilities in terms of their career is 4.2;

the training received that has allowed them to improve their communication skills is 4.1;

the faculty is 4;

the internships, which allowed them to apply and consolidate the knowledge and skills acquired while studying for their qualification, is 4;

the assessment system, which appropriately reflected their level of learning, is 4.

Profile of a UOC graduate

68,479 graduates

92% employment rate

82% work in a job related to their studies

83% study at the UOC to expand their knowledge and progress professionally

48.6% choose the UOC because it allows them to manage their time, 32.8% because they can study wherever they want and 6.9% for its prestige (and this figure reaches 8.6% in the case of university master's degrees)

74.3% are from Catalonia, 22.1% are from the rest of Spain, 2.4% are from the European Union and 1.2% are from the rest of the world (14.4% in the case of university master's degrees)

24.2% earn less than 15,000 euros a year, followed by 22.8% who earn between 18,000 and 24,000 euros. Only 2.3% earn more than 60,000 euros.

Links with the UOC once they graduate

90% want to maintain links with the University

0.3% become tutors

2.7% (in the case of university master's degrees) become course instructors



Surveys to improve constantly



These data were taken from the survey sent to 4,514 graduates of official degree courses for the 2014/2015 academic year and answered by 878 people (19.5% of recipients). The aim of the questionnaire is to find out what students think once they have finished their official course studies and to detect possible areas for improvement.



Graduates responded to 47 questions grouped into five sections. This is the third time the survey has been run and this time certain questions were also asked by the other universities in Catalonia (public and private). This will help to generate common indicators for the whole Catalan university system to be presented on the Winddat portal.





UOC Alumni



The UOC Alumni community already has 68,479 graduates spread throughout 80 countries all over the world. It includes diverse sector-based, regional, international and stakeholder groups that promote networking activities, such as UOCMeet or InfoCom. It also has its own representative bodies and regional presence through Alumni Madrid, Alumni Seville, Alumni Balearic Islands and Alumni Canary Islands.