The Catalan UDC map has been developed with the aim of showcasing the cooperation activities being carried out in the university sector. Gemma Xarles, director of University Development Cooperation at the UOC, stressed the importance of raising awareness among the university community, NGOs and society in general of all the cooperation initiatives promoted by the UOC's faculties and Cooperation Development office.



The Catalan universities are working on a wide range of development projects in fields including health, communication, information technologies or agriculture.



The map shows that the areas with most collaboration programmes are Africa and Latin America. On the African continent, Senegal is the country with the most projects, a total of eight. In the case of Latin America, Bolivia has the highest number of UDC programmes, with six.



This online tool lets people see a geographical mapping of the university cooperation activities, while providing specific data and detailing the aims of each project, the university or centre behind it, the area of activity, the partners and associates, the location of the activities developed and the timeframe for the project.





Greater university coordination



This new resource will allow for better coordination between the Catalan universities and aid the creation of new frameworks for collaboration in joint projects with other higher education institutions and public bodies in the different regions.



According to ACUP, "it is a map that is active and open to new contributions and additions". With this in mind, they invite anyone working on an initiative that has not been included to contact the office so that it can be added.



This initiative forms part of the Joint Communication Strategy for University Development Cooperation developed by ACUP and has support from the Catalan Development Cooperation Agency (ACCD).