The UOC President named president of the international CINDA network

Planell will take over from José Tadeu Jorge, president of the University of Campinas, following a unanimous vote by the members of the Board of Directors. The UOC’s president said how he is “looking forward [to taking on this new responsibility] as the UOC’s commitments align perfectly with those of CINDA – aspiring to high quality teaching and research while contributing to improving higher education and university management policies”.

The term in office for CINDA presidents is two years, and candidates for the position need the support of three university presidents from at least two different countries. Planell’s candidacy was backed by three other members of the Executive Committee: the University of Campinas (Brazil), the University of Talca (Chile) and Cayetano Heredia University (Peru).



CINDA

CINDA is an international non-profit organization bringing together leading universities from Latin America and Europe; including the UOC, UB and UPC from Catalonia, and the universities of Cantabria and Málaga from Spain. CINDA looks at the main issues affecting university policy and administration so as to be able to provide institutions with the knowledge gained to help guide public policy. It places special emphasis on ensuring quality in universities and university programmes. To do so, it has created a unique tool, the IAC (International Quality Assurance Institute), which was established “in response to the growing demand for consultancy, accreditation and quality assessment services”.

Likewise, CINDA also provides services for higher education to both its members and to other public and private bodies.