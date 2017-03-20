The first two editions of the Introduction to Business Intelligence and Big Data MOOC, which the UOC offers through the Ibero-American platform Miríada X, recorded nearly 50,000 registrations. The success of the course was also confirmed by Miríada X's MOOC ranking, recently published, in which the UOC was leader in five countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

The Miríada X ranking, an initiative of Telefónica Educación Digital and Universia lists the MOOCs that have generated the most interest in the 14 Ibero-American countries with the most users. In the rankings by country, the UOC's MOOC was in first or second place in ten countries.

The Top 10



Business Intelligence

The UOC course is intended as an introduction to business intelligence (BI). It introduced the concept of a BI system, what these systems' architecture is like, the main business analytics methodologies (clustering and classification) and the current trends in the area of business intelligence.

The third edition of the MOOC is scheduled to begin on 17 April of this year. The first two editions were held in 2015 (with 18,500 registrations) and in February 2016 (with 31,324 people enrolled).



More than a million students

The Miríada X platform passed the million mark for number of enrolled students in 2016, with a growth rate of over 23,000 new students per week, and is well on its way to reaching 3 million since its launch in 2013. It has consolidated its position as leader of all the non-English-speaking platforms.

Miríada X is comprised of nearly 100 universities and over 500 courses, of which 150 will be given this year. The areas that have raised the most interest are technological know-how, business and personal growth.