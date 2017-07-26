Promiscuous consumers

The research confirms that, as a sector, the Spanish communication media are highly fragmented. The media are unwilling to cite each other and, contrary to journalistic criteria, they give priority to business interests and strategies.

However, audience behaviour does not align with business strategy, jumping from one medium to another. "People consume more communication media than before Internet", the author says, and she adds: "After analysing the habits of 30,000 Spanish users, we can say that how the media organize the news does not have as much effect on consumption as one might think. The reader seeks to satisfy his or her news diet, going from one media to another. This wasn't done when there was no Internet".

Consensus on the important issues

The political information consumer's promiscuity combines with the authoritativeness of the traditional media. Consequently, according to the research, there is still consensus on the main issues included in the public agenda. "In other words, even though there are more media and the news diets are more varied, there is still a broad consensus as to the issues on which public debate should focus. And these issues are determined by the traditional media's agenda", the researcher explains.

To reach this conclusion, 725 people were surveyed, of which 340 were monitored for almost two months, tracking their real daily news consumption.

Publication in specialized newspapers

The doctoral thesis submitted by Silvia Majó-Vázquez, who is now a researcher at Oxford University's Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, forms part of the UOC's Opinionet project. This project is managed by Professor Ana Sofia Cardenal from the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science and the GADE research group, who also supervised Majó-Vázquez' thesis. Sandra González-Bailón, the Catalan professor from the University of Pennsylvania, also took part in this study.

The thesis's first chapter has already been accepted for publication in one of the top two international academic journals in the field of communication: Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication. Majó-Vázquez is now applying the same methodology to study the behaviour of Twitter news audiences during the recent elections in France and the United Kingdom.