Statement regarding the earthquake in Mexico

Due to the earthquake that shook Mexico in recent hours, we wish to inform you that the UOC centre in Mexico City will be closed until the situation returns to normal in the city.

In the meantime we will be keeping in touch with students via the virtual campus and social media.

We would like to express our feelings of solidarity with the victims and their relatives, and our support for the team at the UOC’s Mexico City centre, for the whole of the UOC community in Mexico and for all those affected by the earthquake. #México