The UOC increases its budget for 2018 by 3%

The UOC is forecasting revenues of €108.1 million in 2018, €76.5 of which will come from enrolment, €25.2 from the programme agreement signed with the Government of Catalonia, €4 from research and innovation funding and €2.4 from other sources. These figures represent a 2.9% increase with respect to 2017. The objective is to align the spending and investment forecasts with the increase in revenue provided by the enrolment of new students. Meanwhile, funding from the Government of Catalonia will remain at the maximum level of €25.2 (23% of the budget).

With these forecasts the UOC seeks to respond to the sustained growth it has undergone since 2015 and to lay foundations for the University to become a global university with increased social impact by the year 2020. The University has increased its budget by 32% in the last five years, going from €81.8 million in 2014 to €108.1 million in 2018.



The UOC's Board of Trustees

As well as the budget, the UOC Board of Trustees also approved the closing of the 2017 financial year and the management reports submitted by the president, Josep A. Planell, and the general manager, Antoni Cahner.

The Board of Trustees is the maximum representative, management and administrative body of the UOC, in accordance with the FUOC Statutes. It delegates some of its functions to the Standing Committee, which is the permanent management and administrative body of the UOC. It is also assisted by the Advisory Board, a consultative body.