DKV and the UOC to promote healthy habits using ICT

DKV and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have signed an agreement to work together to help promote and adopt healthy habits using information and communication technologies (ICT). The agreement was signed on 24 January by UOC President Josep A. Planell and DKV CEO Dr Josep Santacreu at the UOC’s headquarters in Barcelona.

Thanks to this agreement, both institutions will develop research into the promotion of healthy lifestyles, focusing in particular on the analysis of barriers and aids to changing habits linked to health. The agreement also looks to strengthen development of research and scientific publications that encourage the use of ICT in the field of health.

In the words of President Planell, “this agreement with DKV opens the door to collaboration between different agents in the health sector who share a common aim to contribute to the promotion of healthy lifestyles, and to the study of the barriers and aids to adopting these healthy lifestyles, empowering citizens with respect to their health and promoting people’s quality of life in general.”

In turn, Dr Santacreu said that “we are working to create a new digital health model for our country that focuses on the individual. We are incentivising and supporting users to take up healthy habits and to be able to monitor themselves easily, responsibly and in any location.”



About the UOC

In its more than twenty years of history, the UOC has consolidated its position as an innovative university that – through its educational model based on personalized student support and e-learning – offers people lifelong learning to help them, and society, advance, while carrying out research into the knowledge society. It has more than 54,000 students in 102 countries, and centres in Spain, Mexico and Colombia, in addition to projects, agreements and collaborations with universities and institutions around the world. Through the recent creation of the eHealth Center , an academic and research centre, the University seeks to educate and empower citizens and professionals using technology so that they can lead a paradigm shift in health.



About DKV

DKV is leading the way in the digitalization of the health sector in Spain by developing cutting-edge tools for digital health, such as Quiero Cuidarme, Spain’s most popular health app. DKV is present throughout Spain, with a wide network of offices and centres where its nearly two thousand employees provide their services to almost two million clients.