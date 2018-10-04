Exercise, avoiding stress and having a high level of intellectual activity help protect against Alzheimer's disease

In Western societies, Alzheimer's disease affects 10% of the population over 65. Just in Catalonia, there are almost 90,000 cases, and more than 800,000 in Spain as a whole. It is a very common degenerative disease but, so far, no drugs have been found that can cure it. Current effort is focused on early detection, palliating symptoms and, in the early stages, slowing down the disease's progression.

The neuroscientist Diego Redolar, director of the Cognitive NeuroLab research group and professor at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences, points out that there are certain habits that help our brain become more resistant to attack by the disease and delay the onset of symptoms.