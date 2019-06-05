The UOC earned these three very good performance indicators for income from private sources and income from continuous professional development with regard to knowledge transfer, and for regional joint publications as part of the University’s regional engagement.

The UOC also received seven good performance indicators. One of these was for the University's number of spin-offs, which is an improvement on last year's score in the knowledge transfer category, while the other indicators in the category remained the same as last year.

Additionally, in the field of research, interdisciplinary publications and post-doc positions both improved compared to last year, showing good performance indicators.

In the area of regional engagement, the UOC received three good performance indicators, for income from regional sources, bachelor graduates working in the region and regional publications with industrial partners.

The seventh good performance indicator went to international doctorate degrees, in the field of international orientation.