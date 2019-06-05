U-Multirank highlights UOC's strength in knowledge transfer and regional engagementUOC scores highly on three performance indicators in world ranking of universities
The UOC earned these three very good performance indicators for income from private sources and income from continuous professional development with regard to knowledge transfer, and for regional joint publications as part of the University’s regional engagement.
The UOC also received seven good performance indicators. One of these was for the University's number of spin-offs, which is an improvement on last year's score in the knowledge transfer category, while the other indicators in the category remained the same as last year.
Additionally, in the field of research, interdisciplinary publications and post-doc positions both improved compared to last year, showing good performance indicators.
In the area of regional engagement, the UOC received three good performance indicators, for income from regional sources, bachelor graduates working in the region and regional publications with industrial partners.
The seventh good performance indicator went to international doctorate degrees, in the field of international orientation.
The highest scoring online university
The UOC topped the world rankings for online universities with its three very good and seven good performance indicators. Other highly-ranked online universities include The Open University, which received three very good and two good performance indicators; the Open University of the Netherlands, with two very good and two good performance indicators; the Hellenic Open University, with two very good and two good performance indicators; the UNIR, which received two very good and three good performance indicators; the VIU, with one very good and one good performance indicator; and Universidad Isabel I, which received two very good and three good performance indicators.
If we look at brick-and-mortar universities in Spain, the list is headed by Pompeu Fabra University, followed by the University of Mondragón and the University of Barcelona.
About U-Multirank
U-Multirank proposes a multidimensional, user-driven approach to draw up an international ranking of higher education institutions using indicators that cover five dimensions: teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement. It is a project promoted and funded by the European Union.
The first U-Multirank ranking took place in 2014, covering more than 850 higher education institutions from more than 70 countries. It provided a ranking at the institutional level as a whole, as well as in terms of the specific fields of study. The 2014 ranking covered the fields of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, business studies and physics. Since then, the coverage of institutions and subject areas has been expanded each year. The UOC has appeared since the second year of the ranking, in 2015.