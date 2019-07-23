UOC research outpacing other universities

The report produced by the Conocimiento y Desarrollo (CYD) Foundation also highlighted the more than 30% increase in interdisciplinary publications since 2015, or the over 3% increase in regional publications. The UOC's commitment to the internationalization of its research activity can be seen in the sixth indicator that showed improvement: the more than 18% increase in research staff from outside Spain between 2015 and 2019.

The CYD Ranking

The study aims to bring transparency and a multidimensional perspective to the assessment of Spanish universities' performance. This latest ranking is the sixth and uses data from the period between 2015 and 2019. The study is carried out by the CYD Foundation, which was created in 2002 as an enterprise committed to promoting the role of universities in social and economic development. The aim is to analyse and boost the contribution made by Spanish higher education institutions to development, to foster entrepreneurship in society, and to strengthen the links between the university and business sectors.