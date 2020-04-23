Robots and drones, on the front line in the battle against COVID-19

On the same afternoon that Spain announced the state of emergency, a video showing police in Madrid using drones to warn citizens to stay at home went viral. Drones were thus enlisted in the battle against coronavirus from day one and their role, like that of robots, has gained increasing importance. "Robotics have been used in healthcare for over thirty years, but now their presence has come to the fore because of the wide range of functions that robots are able to perform without exposing people to risk," said Pierre Bourdin Kreitz, professor at the UOC Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. These functions include cleaning, dispensing medication, disinfection of hospitals and other centres, mass PCR testing and, according to Kreitz, "even food and other product delivery", in reference to FedEx's courier robot Roxo, or Amazon's Scout. Other types of robot include Moxi, designed to reduce the workload of nursing staff by collecting and delivering bed linen and supplies; UVD robots, which use ultraviolet light to kill harmful microorganisms and are currently being used to disinfect against COVID-19 in over 2,000 hospitals in China; or the drones previously used for agricultural tasks now being deployed by the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit (UME) to disinfect large areas against coronavirus as part of "Operation Balmis".

But these are not the only functions that drones can bring to the battle against the current pandemic. Jordi Sandalinas, lawyer, communicator and course instructor of the UOC's seminar on Drones and Law, explains that drones also help to locate and capture information in the form of data: "They should be able to do everything that the sensor adapted to the hardware in question allows them to do. So a drone equipped with the right sensor should be able to visualize biochemical parameters". In fact, so-called "pandemic drones" are already beginning to be developed. According to The Robot Report, these drones are capable of detecting infectious conditions in multitudinous spaces using heat sensors and smart systems that monitor body temperature and heart rate, among other parameters.

Artificial intelligence, the first system to provide early warnings of a potential focus of infection in Wuhan on 31 December 2019, is also being applied in the battle against coronavirus. As Bourdin explains, analysis of epidemiological data generates data models and simulations that help scientists understand the evolution of a pathology and its dispersion among the population. AI is also making it possible for the Internet Computing & Systems Optimization (ICSO) research group at the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), together with the company Fhios Smart Knowledge, to develop intelligent algorithms to optimize the logistics of collecting healthcare material produced altruistically by individuals and delivering it to hospitals.