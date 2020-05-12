Experts warn of risks of anti-vaccination attitudes in fighting pandemic

The (hypothetical) circumstances of the COVID-19 vaccine that anti-vaxxers could exploit

Bearing in mind that beliefs against logic and scientific discipline have affected such excellent vaccines as those for HPV, measles, flu and hepatitis B, Bosch thinks it is plausible that there will be much vaccine scepticism regarding a future COVID-19 vaccine. He also lists circumstances which anti-vaxxers could take advantage of to cast doubt on the future vaccine:

1. Reduced perceived risk. "It is likely that the virus' general confinement or the arrival of treatments could reduce perception of risk. The vaccines against SARS in 2002 and MERS in 2012 were never made available because their development ceased to be a priority when the initial outbreaks were controlled with sanitary and healthcare measures," said Bosch.

2. Partially effective vaccine. Of all the possible vaccines under investigation, "the COVID-19 virus could be partially effective, falling short of common expectations of vaccines, which would curb enthusiasm for launching a universal vaccination campaign," Bosch explained, citing the example of the flu vaccine, which is 50-60% effective and has a vaccination coverage rate that generally levels out at around 30% in Europe.

3. Insufficient vaccines for the entire population, initially. "In the beginning, instructions on which segments of society should be vaccinated will need to be scaled and the priority criteria will be debatable. The poorest countries are likely to have the most difficulties obtaining the vaccine," said Bosch. It is also complex to coordinate on an international level to ensure the production and distribution of millions of doses of the vaccine, worldwide, if the recommendation for universal vaccination is finally adopted. "Such international strategies cannot be improvised and efforts frequently take years to coordinate."

4. Funding at the expense of other healthcare policies. "We would have to finance production and the vaccination campaign to ensure coverage in countries affected by health insecurity. Normally, when huge investments are made to fight a disease, as is happening with COVID-19, resources for other health programmes tend to be restricted. A number of countries have already stopped children's vaccination against other diseases in order to redirect resources towards controlling the pandemic and the lockdown. Special polio vaccination campaigns are being restricted in parts of Africa as resources and health workers are allocated to the fight to contain COVID-19.

5. Possible lack of transparency regarding conflicts of interest. According to Professor Bosch: "We need to communicate the vaccination strategy very carefully and be strict in applying a policy of transparency and disclosure of potential conflicts of interest amongst researchers, which is the Achilles heel of the essential collaboration between industry and academia."

6. Unfounded arguments against the safety of the vaccine. "The criteria for the (lack of) safety of vaccines or their adjuvants (substances administered along with the vaccine to enhance the body's response to an antigen) have always been put forward by anti-vaxxers against just about every vaccine despite the accumulated experience of hundreds of millions of vaccines both in controlled studies and in generalized vaccination programmes in all international contexts, "said Bosch, so it is likely that we'll hear these arguments in regard to COVID-19, although there is no objective data or controlled studies to suggest that. Bosch, who is also a researcher at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), explains that vaccine regulatory bodies closely monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines prior to authorizing or recommending public use.

7. Politicization of vaccination and fake news. "Rivalry between parties and the politicization of vaccination tend to mean that extreme emotional stances (both for and against) are adopted in times of crisis," explained Bosch. In fact, governments such as Donald Trump's have in the past had contact with anti-vaxxer advisors such as Andrew Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy, although in the end they did not follow their theories. "Fake news and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 abound on social media, acting as a breeding ground for any sceptical or clearly anti-vaccination opinion," said Bosch.

8. Stubborn resistance despite proof to the contrary. According to Bosch: "Despite tremendous scientific evidence, anti-vaxxers rarely acknowledge or justify their mistakes. It's part of a strategy that enables them to repeat again and again erroneous arguments that often concern other interests, generally related to the sale of alternative medicines and lawsuits against large vaccine manufacturers."