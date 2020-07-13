Agustí Cerrillo, appointed member of Government of Catalonia Legal Advisory Commission

Expert in digital administration and transparency

Cerrillo is full professor of Administrative Law at the UOC. He holds a PhD in Law and a degree in Political and Administrative Sciences. He is the former dean of UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science and is currently the University's Síndic de Greuges.

Furthermore, he is co-principal investigator on the project "Legal challenges of the use of big data to foster innovation and good administration through artificial intelligence" of the National Programme for Research Aimed at the Challenges of Society.

He has researched and published articles and monographs on digital administration, public transparency and the dissemination and reuse of information via the internet, the use of artificial intelligence in public administrations, public governance and public integrity and the prevention of corruption in public procurement.