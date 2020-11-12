The UOC is expanding its international grants to promote access to higher education in Latin America

The UOC is expanding its international grant programme with with two new calls that will provide 100 grants to study official master's degrees to future students in Costa Rica and Panama. This call will take the total number of grants offered this semester by the University to Latin American students wishing to start studying in March 2021 to 250 grants. This includes the grants awarded jointly with Ecuador's SENESCYT, now in their 4th year (100 grants), and the grant programme in Peru, now in its 2nd year (50 grants).

"We live in a society that faces major global challenges in a context of constant change and uncertainty," explained Pastora Martínez Samper, Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation. "That is why we believe that it is more necessary than ever to provide quality lifelong education that trains and empowers people to transform their local environment".