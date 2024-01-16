Lola Burgueño, from Malaga, is a researcher in the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) Systems, Software and Models Lab (SOM Research Lab). She has a bachelor's degree and a PhD in Computer Engineering, and research funding from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation's Juan de la Cierva programme. She has a wide range of international academic and professional experience, including time at the CEA-LIST in Paris (one of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission's research institutes), and Tennessee's Vanderbilt University and the University of Alabama in the United States.

What are you researching on at the SOM Research Lab? What projects are you involved in?

We're researching software engineering and, specifically, how to improve the processes for the development and quality of the finished product, by incorporating artificial intelligence, for example, so the work can be done more quickly and reliably. We also study improvements in the quality of understanding and responses of chatbots.

Since I started my PhD, I've also been working on improving the performance and quality of software development tools. We've submitted proposals for tests to be carried out that help engineers detect failures at an early stage of development, which results in a better quality end product with lower associated financial costs.

Your research helps to promote industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence. Do you think that technological innovation will accelerate in the coming decades thanks to areas of research like yours?

Yes, without a doubt. In fact, the term industry 4.0 was coined in 2015 and owes its name to what many now call the fourth industrial revolution, in which cyber-physical systems, big data-driven software and artificial intelligence are the key elements.

Has your field of research changed since you started studying computer engineering?

Yes, even during my studies, I was already aware of this change occurring. We work in an area that's always evolving and, in recent years, that has been happening at increasing speed, in giant leaps and bounds. There is some basic knowledge that I gained during my computer engineering studies that is still very useful to me today and that hasn't changed; such as the different areas of mathematics, for example, but there are others that have now become completely obsolete. The progress of technology means computer engineers need to train constantly. And even more so for those of us involved in research.

There's a gender gap in tech and STEM programmes at universities with more men than women. How has this inequality affected you?

I'm aware that this gender gap has affected and continues to negatively affect many women. In my case, I feel very fortunate that I never felt at a disadvantage for being a woman.

Although, since starting my undergraduate degree, until today, I've been predominantly surrounded by men in both the academic and professional spheres, I've always had the same opportunities and enjoyed the same conditions as them. As regards interpersonal treatment, I've never felt either undervalued or discriminated against by any man.

However, during my research years, I've sometimes doubted myself, not because of my gender, but because of my age. When I started out on PhD, I remember receiving some invitations to attend international events and work side-by-side with very talented senior researchers, and I started doubting my capacity to contribute. In those moments it was my also senior colleagues who'd trusted in me, who helped me shake off this idea and me see that age isn't a reason to create differences and stereotypes either, and that we can all contribute a lot, regardless of our differences.

When I hear of women's experiences that are so different to my own, I can only wish that they could all have the same luck I had.

What would be the most important thing you would say to a woman to encourage her to become a computer engineer?

I'd tell her that, when it comes to choosing which degree to study and what profession to pursue, she should focus on what she'd like to do and ignore any stereotypes. She should believe that she has the same capabilities and skills as a man, because that's true, and that if she comes across anyone in her professional or academic career who discriminates against her for being a woman, she should defend her rights and seek the support she needs. Luckily, these days there are lots of communities for women, and I belong to several, where we help each other to fight against gender inequality.

Your training and research took you to Paris. How do you rate what you gained from that experience?

It was a very positive experience in every respect. CEA LIST and the University of Paris-Saclay are world-renowned institutions. So, I was really proud that they offered me the opportunity to work with them, but this experience also helped me in my career and to improve my technical and organizational skills and knowledge. What's more, the projects we were working on yielded good results and opened up a promising new line of research, which is also good for the scientific community.

Before your experience in France, you had the opportunity to study at two American universities, Vanderbilt and the University of Alabama. What took you to those universities and what impact did they have on your career?

My first experience in the USA was as part of my predoctoral training, and it led me to obtain the international doctoral research component. The decision to spend time at the University of Alabama came about at an event I attended alongside a professor from the United States. It was at that event that we realized we were working on related subjects and that we had a promising opportunity to collaborate together. This experience was so enriching both professionally and personally that when the opportunity arose to repeat it, this time at Vanderbilt, I didn't hesitate!

Right now, I believe that my experience at both of those universities played a more important role in my career's progress than I thought at the time. They weren't just good training and collaboration experiences, they also made me realize how necessary it is, for research, that we go out beyond our universities and research groups, that we speak to other researchers, share our different points of view and ideas, and, from there, build together.

Is the United States, the home of Silicon Valley, a benchmark for your professional field, or has globalization really made it prominent in many other countries?

Not all of the institutions in the USA are benchmarks, and many in other countries have nothing to envy about the North Americans. I think that both universities that I had the opportunity to work in are benchmarks. And I'd go so far as to say that they achieved part of their success through their efforts and initiatives to attract talent.

You just have to walk into these universities to realize that, despite their locations in the USA, the research groups are not predominantly made up of North Americans, but rather of people of many nationalities.

How would you explain the importance of tech research like yours to someone outside academia?

I have the feeling that when anyone hears the word "research", the first, or maybe only, thing that they think of is health. Our research is of vital importance for many areas and domains. At the end of the day, computer engineering isn't just about leisure and personal enjoyment (such as gaming or social networks) but about advances in technology that are directly related to those of many other disciplines, such as medical equipment, trade, finances, transport, etc. Tech research and its advances are key to the development of our society.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health. Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).