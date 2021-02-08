Personal data, fodder for cyberwarfare? New models for stepping up cybersecurity

In today's increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is paramount. The upsurge in cyberattacks has far-reaching effects, from jeopardizing users' private data to sparking all out cyberwar, not to mention threatening private businesses' intellectual property. In such volatile times, the only approach is to adopt new models and applications that can address these problems efficiently.

More awake to this issue than most, Regner Sabillon, a doctoral student at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), dissects these models in his thesis, Digital Forensics Assessment, Cyberlaw Review and Cybercrime Analysis to Enforce Cybersecurity. The Importance of Cybersecurity Audits, Assurance, Awareness and Training, which benefited from co-supervision by professors and researchers Jordi Serra from the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and Víctor Cavaller from the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences. The research breaks down multiple case studies and highlights the importance of taking appropriate measures to shield data against cyberattacks. Sabillon's academic undertaking has now been reworked into a book titled Cyber Security Auditing, Assurance, and Awareness Through CSAM and CATRAM, which has been named the best new cybersecurity book to read in 2021 by United States website BookAuthority.

The book underscores the need to upgrade security models to ward off the increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks waged against anyone from top-tier institutions to ordinary citizens, with businesses and government agencies also caught in the crossfire. Cavaller explained that the research involved an "extensive review of cybersecurity systems that are being implemented worldwide in different organizations" and that the book "proposes Audit and Awareness Training models that are extremely useful and that have been successfully applied in several institutions with results that have radically improved the capacity of computer protection". "This research provides an opportunity to get to know the levels of maturity of cybersecurity at companies and institutions. It is a great starting point for improving these levels, as shown by the ongoing work that has been published in research articles," said Serra, researcher with the K-riptography and Information Security for Open Networks (KISON) grup, at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3).

Sabillon, a professor at the School of Computing and Information Systems and the Faculty of Business at Canada's Athabasca University, and an ICT and cybersecurity consultant, uses his book as a platform to shed light on prevailing issues in this domain. According to the academic, who is currently working towards his doctoral degree in Network and Information Technologies at the UOC, current issues include "stealing individuals' personal or sensitive data, and even tampering with companies' intellectual property. Cybercriminals are continuously modernizing and sophisticating their attacks".