SpinUOC 2021: the UOC streams its annual event to promote entrepreneurial projects

The finalists

The eight entrepreneurial projects will be presented in an innovative format at the event, which is planned to be a relaxed affair with live music and a number of surprises.

Angular Technologies provides positioning services that use radio signals to obtain a precise 3D position in scenarios hostile to GPS. This project will be presented by Marc Guerrero, a researcher from the Wireless Networks (WINE) research group of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3).

Educatool is an educational tool for parents, teachers and psychology and education professionals that is based on scientific findings that lead to educational success. This project will be presented by Àlex Letosa, a course instructor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

Fraud Research offers a cloud platform that applies artificial intelligence to solve various use cases in fraud detection. This initiative will be presented by Bernat Coma, a course instructor in the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

MoCoTo is a mobile corneal surface detection system. With this application, ophthalmologists and optometrists can take a photo of their patient and obtain information to assess their visual health. This project will be presented by David Merino, a faculty member and researcher from the Scene understanding and artificial intelligence lab (SUNAI) research group of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

Opground connects job opportunities and programmers by automatically conducting searches, applications and first interviews, allowing companies to access and contact the most suitable profiles in a matter of few minutes. The system allows employers to make connections as if they were recruiters, but 60-80% faster. This initiative will be presented by Jordi Vall, a student on the Master's Degree in Legal Practice and on the Bachelor's degree in Humanities.

Peacebuilder is an innovative platform for the amicable resolution of conflicts online, via the internet or a mobile app, which facilitates and systematizes the process between individuals and service providers. This project will be presented by Óscar Daniel Conforti, a course instructor in the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

Whoduniter is a virtual learning service for companies that is based on detective novels. The participants in these activities can perfect their interpersonal skills and put them to test in an immersive, dynamic and high-impact practical process within a crime fiction environment. This is an initiative created by Helena Mas, a course instructor in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.

Xatkit is a platform that uses open source to create and execute all types of virtual assistants and smart chatbots. The tool combines any number of components and technology providers in accordance with the needs of the project. This technology will be presented by Jordi Cabot, ICREA research professor and leader of the IN3's Systems, Software and Models (SOM) Research Lab.

SpinUOC is a programme fostered by Hubbik, the UOC's entrepreneurship support platform. This event is sponsored by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now, and Seed & Click. SpinUOC is co-funded by the UOC’s Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), approved by the Government of Catalonia, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).