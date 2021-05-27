History: a discipline reserved for the elites?

The debate on the value of History studies is still relevant just when some universities, for example in the United Kingdom, are reducing the number of courses offered in humanities, supposedly for economic reasons. However, this cutback coincides with a paradoxical situation: keeping these courses at elite universities. This has alerted specialists, who have warned that knowledge of history should not be reserved for the future ruling classes or elites. Other examples show that reflection continues to be considered of use in some circles: without looking any further, the executive chairman of the new CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, confessed in an interview that he reserves two hours a week to study philosophy, justifying it in view of the benefits that this discipline brings to confronting problems. There are also paradoxes in fields such as the new technologies. Likewise, in the schools attended by the children of Silicon Valley gurus, tablets are not permitted or access to them is limited.

In this context of a false retreat of Humanities courses in universities, next year the UOC is launching the new University Master's Degree in History of the Contemporary World, which demonstrates the value of history as a tool to analyse present and future challenges. Its director, Jaume Claret, considers that "the fact that elite centres and ruling classes maintain and even increase the presence of humanities and social sciences during their education is a very telling paradox concerning the false allegations about its uselessness". In the case of History, he said "apart from basic knowledge to understand the origins of the present-day world, the discipline provides us with methodological tools and, above all, a method to think historically and understand the processes which characterize human experience".

The new master's degree offers a contemporary world view. The chronology begins with the emergence of modernity and continues up to the present day. "We focus on relevant and topical historical processes, with boundaries which correspond to thematic rather than geographic criteria", explained the director. This vision means that the course talks, for example, about the productivity revolutions and the more recent globalization and uberization, analysing how their impact, depth and timeline vary depending on the region. "We talk about the West, but also about Asia or other areas of the world, but in an integrated and reasoned manner because, without a global perspective, our understanding will always be limited", added Claret.

Topical issues are included in the wide range of courses of the master's degree, such as the climate emergency, gender, the new narratives and inequalities, and its teaching staff can offer a fully up-to-date perspective in each of the subjects. The doctor in History and expert in the Chinese economy Carles Brasó provides the keys to trade wars or the dispute for certain scarce and strategic resources. About the new master's degree, Brasó considers that "studying contemporary history should be useful for the student, and for society in general, to improve the understanding of contemporary phenomena" with the aim of "detecting demagogic discourses or those which are not based on observable facts and to be able to create discourses (and undertake research) with a sound conceptual basis".

For her part, Dr Joana Maria Pujadas, a population expert, contributes her research on the effects of epidemics, migrations and life expectancy. This historian mentioned that she will address "the challenges of present-day societies explained from a historical and gender perspective" to endeavour to answer questions such as "why don't we have children or why are democratic societies increasingly unequal, challenges which form part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda".