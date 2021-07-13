90% of young women who are harassed in the street receive no help from passers-by

Mechanisms for protecting young women

Generally, young women employ individual strategies to protect themselves and help them feel safer, including seeking company, so they don't have to walk alone, modifying their routes, dressing differently, or listening to music to avoid hearing comments. Girls' use of mobile phones is especially significant: they pretend to be talking to somebody, share their location in real time, tell people when they have arrived at their destination and, sometimes, photograph the harasser.

"In 66% of cases, they report that they are harassed for being female. This is gender-based discrimination that has a real impact on young women's lives, as they do not feel free or safe. Spanish legislation does not, however, cover street harassment. Plan International is calling for legislation aimed at preventing, detecting, reporting, punishing and eradicating this type of violence," said Begoña Solórzano, Plan International Spain's Local Programmes Director.

"The research highlights the experiences shared by girls and young women in their lives, and the analysis carried out has given us a better understanding of their perceptions. The research is a prime example of knowledge transfer intended to have a real impact on society by examining the issue of street harassment in depth and identifying priority measures for tackling it," said Silvia Martínez, a researcher from the UOC's GAME research group who worked on this project with her colleague, Candela Ollé. The researchers were involved in collecting and analysing the data used in the study. As experts in quantitative and qualitative research methodologies, they analysed the data obtained for Plan International. They also participated in the design of the scripts to be used in the focus group sessions with young women and the interviews with experts, and in interpreting the results.

The young women and girls pointed out that, as their movements and use of public spaces have been restricted in lockdown, street harassment has moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, as young people make wider use of social networks for studying, socializing and entertainment.

77% of the cases of street harassment suffered by girls in these cities did not involve physical contact, and included staring, wolf-whistles, being chased, comments and insinuations. The greatest number of cases with no physical contact occurred in Seville (81%) followed by Madrid (79%) and Barcelona (71%). On average, 9% of cases of street harassment in the three cities involved physical contact, with differences between the cities: 15% in Barcelona; 8% in Seville and 7% in Madrid.

In most cases, young women are harassed by sole males (59%), but harassment by a group of men also occurs frequently, in 34% of cases. On average, 12% of the respondents report that their harassers appeared to be under the effect of alcohol or other drugs.

43% of the incidents of harassment experienced in the three cities took place in the street. They also report feeling unsafe in parks and open spaces as well as in public transport stations.

In general, the factors that make young women feel less safe are linked to places where there are few passers-by, in side streets, or far from places of reference such as home or school. Places perceived by young women as safe, on the other hand, are "busy areas" (26%); with "good infrastructure" (26%) or where there are "police or security guards" (24%).

With regard to the time of day, 54% of cases of street harassment occurred at night or in the early morning. Many young women feel unsafe most of the time, however, with 20% reporting being harassed "at any time of day". In Seville 25% of cases of harassment were reported as taking place "at any time of day" while the figure for Madrid was 19% and Barcelona 12%.

When travelling at night, young women also feel restricted: they tend to avoid public transport and opt to take a taxi whenever possible: "At night I take a taxi or ask around my friends if anyone is driving so I don't have to go home alone or on the bus...," said a young women from Seville who was interviewed for the study.