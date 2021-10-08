As society becomes increasingly interconnected, data security and control, especially in critical sectors such as medicine, self-driving vehicles, and wastewater treatment, are ever more important for companies and public authorities. The protection of these systems must, however, be simple to develop and implement, without the slightest loss of security.

This is one of the aims of the TRANSACT project, in which thirty partners from around Europe are taking part, including the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), together with companies such as Phillips and Navtor, and the Eclipse Foundation, a leading global open-source software foundation.

"This project is about knowledge transfer and the application of new technologies for basic systems that are usually localized and stand-alone, as they have extremely high security and privacy standards, potentially compromising efficiency when it comes to their management and control. The aim is to redesign and build on existing open-source applications so these systems can be moved to the cloud without risk," explained Abel Gómez, researcher at SOM Research Lab and one of the project leaders, together with Jordi Cabot, ICREA research professor and SOM Research Lab group leader at the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3).

Open-source software makes these applications easier to implement, as it is freely distributable and can be analysed, so organizations considering using it can modify it and adapt it to their needs. According to Gómez, "Applications like these enable us to enhance communication, computation, storage and control tasks. The use of open-source software doesn't imply a loss of security or privacy, it just means it is accessible, so it can be adapted to the specific needs of each application."