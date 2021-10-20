The UOC is the fourth best university in Spain for social sciences according to THETimes Higher Education's World University Rankings 2022 by subject ranks the UOC among the world's top 250 universities for social sciences, in the top 400 for computer Science and the top 600 for business and economics
The UOC is the only online university in Spain to appear in this prestigious ranking of education institutions
The British specialist education magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has just published its new list of the world's top universities by subject, placing the UOC among the top 201-250 universities for social sciences. The University has moved up a bracket since 2020 and is now ranked as the fourth best university in Spain in this subject.
THE has also placed the UOC among the top 301-400 universities in the world for computer science, ahead of the United Kingdom's Open University, and among the top 501-600 universities for business and economics. It is the only Spanish online university appearing in Times Higher Education's annual subject rankings.
The UOC's ranking has improved since last year in the field of social sciences. It is now the fourth best university in Spain in this subject, behind only the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) (101-125), Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) (126-150) and the University of Barcelona (UB) (176-200).
The UOC is ranked above the United Kingdom's Open University, which is listed in the 301-400 bracket of the world's best universities.
The global list is headed by the University of Oxford, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University.
In computer science, the UOC is in the same bracket as the UAB, UB and UPC
In the field of computer science in Spain, the UOC is in the same bracket as the UAB, the UB and the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC); i.e. in positions 301-400 of the world's best universities.
The UOC once again ranks above the United Kingdom's Open University, which appears in the 500-601 bracket.
As with the social sciences ranking, the global list is headed by the University of Oxford. In this subject, however, Stanford University has beat out MIT for second place.
Business and economics
The UOC ranks in the 501-600 bracket of the world's best universities for business and economics, along with the Autonomous University of Madrid and the University of the Balearic Islands. According to THE, Spain's top university in this field is Pompeu Fabra University (in 72nd place), followed by the UAB and Ramon Llull University, both of which are ranked in positions between 101 and 125.
The international ranking of universities for business and economics is headed by MIT, followed by Stanford and Cambridge, in that order.
The THE ranking is considered one of the most prestigious and transparent classifications in the field of higher education, rivalled only by the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities and the QS World University Rankings.