The British specialist education magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has just published its new list of the world's top universities by subject, placing the UOC among the top 201-250 universities for social sciences. The University has moved up a bracket since 2020 and is now ranked as the fourth best university in Spain in this subject.

THE has also placed the UOC among the top 301-400 universities in the world for computer science, ahead of the United Kingdom's Open University, and among the top 501-600 universities for business and economics. It is the only Spanish online university appearing in Times Higher Education's annual subject rankings.

The UOC's ranking has improved since last year in the field of social sciences. It is now the fourth best university in Spain in this subject, behind only the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) (101-125), Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) (126-150) and the University of Barcelona (UB) (176-200).

The UOC is ranked above the United Kingdom's Open University, which is listed in the 301-400 bracket of the world's best universities.

The global list is headed by the University of Oxford, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University.