Democratization of information



An increasing amount of open data is published by both the public sector and private sources every day. For example, the official European data portal currently contains more than a million data sets: ranging from connection information, weather data streams, logs, contact numbers to traffic information.

The open data movement aims to make as much information as possible available to the public for countless uses, ranging from planning a journey to overseeing the actions of a government. Although major steps have already been taken in this direction, the problem with working with these large data sets is that the technological infrastructure to manage them is not always in place. This situation creates a paradox: data are increasingly available, but there are no adequate tools to handle them.

At present, only people with technical skills and specialized training are able to take advantage of heterogeneous data sources, while the majority of the population is forced to depend on third-party applications or businesses, which means that a large part of the spirit of open data is overlooked. "BODI seeks to change this situation: our objective is to empower citizens to exploit and benefit from open data. By eliminating the technical barrier to accessing data, our project expands the economic opportunities provided by open data and increases their net worth," said Cabot.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, the project aims to take advantage of the latest technological breakthroughs in conversational interfaces, i.e. in addition to chatbots, voice bots, which use an interface based on oral conversation so that users can ask questions using natural language.

"The BODI platform will process the questions and break them down into a set of technical requests that will draw from open data sources through APIs or other available sources," said Cabot. "At the end of the process, the technology will compile the data and respond to the user in simple and natural language, ensuring smooth communication." This builds a natural bridge between users and vast sources of data which have hitherto been inaccessible, despite the best intentions, enabling a true democratization of the use of information.

A firm commitment to everything open



"The tools created by the project will be available as free software," said Cabot. "Templates and example projects taken from the pilots will be produced to help all types of companies and institutions interested in applying BODI technologies to their own data sets." He confirmed that the platform is expected to reach a level of maturity that means that when the project ends it can be applied immediately in industrial projects.

"One of BODI's objectives is to ensure the technology transfer of its results to the public administration and the business community. To do this, we will work on a strategy for the commercialization and exploitation of the project results, which will contribute to ensuring its continuity and future sustainability," he continued. "All the results will be published, as well as the open source part of the platform, providing the free technical infrastructure needed to have conversations about open data. In addition, to maximize its outreach, we'll also define a strategy that provides customized solutions for companies and institutions," he said.

This philosophy, which is committed to sharing on an open basis, therefore has a significant social benefit. "The results of this project will have a major impact on providing the population with unrestricted access to huge amounts of open data that are available on line, helping them with their day-to-day decision-making," he explained. "Improving access to open data in the public sector will boost the success of open governance initiatives. And in the private sector, the use of open data will help all types of businesses to strengthen their markets and their relationship with their clients," said Cabot.

"We believe that chatbots are the perfect interface for open data," he said. "Because by definition they're a conversational interface, they don't impose any type of entry barrier that excludes any part of the population. They're the perfect complement to provide citizens with more comprehensive resources thanks to access to data."

Project PDC2021-121404-I00 funded by:

The Xatkit: Massive generation of chatbots on-demand (with reference number 2019 INNOV 00001) project is supported by the Secretariat for Universities and Research of the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Knowledge, and has been co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Xatkit was also the winning project of the jury prize at SpinUOC 2021, the UOC's annual entrepreneurship, innovation and knowledge transfer programme, organized through the Hubbik platform.

This project promotes sustainable development goal (SDG) 9: build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.

