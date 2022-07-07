UOC continues to excel in European research funds

According to the U-Ranking 2022 , put together by the BBVA Foundation and the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (Ivie), the UOC scored excellent results in research and innovation indicators such as European research funds for doctoral research staff and citations per document. Furthermore, looking at the employability indicators for its graduates, the study reveals excellent results in the average contribution base of its community of graduates and in their Social Security affiliation rate. As for teaching, the UOC excels in its percentage of faculty members with a PhD, its success rate and its percentage of postgraduate students, just as it did last year.

This ranking analyses the teaching, employability, and research and innovation results of 72 Spanish universities, thus covering 98% of the Spanish university system in terms of number of bachelor's degree students, and examines over 3,575 bachelor's degrees and double degrees. In the general classification, the UOC has been ranked sixth, together with 12 other universities with an index of 1, thereby maintaining the same position it held in last year's ranking.

As regards research and innovation , the UOC is in ninth position with an index of 1.1, a position it shares with eight more universities, such as the Universitat Jaume I. The indicators in which it excels compared with the rest of the universities are the European research funds per faculty member with a PhD and the citations per document. It is placed in the middle of the range for its percentage of publications in the 1st quartile and for its mean impact factor.

As for teaching , the UOC is in fifth position with an index of 0.9 (maintaining the same position as last year), together with another nine universities, such as the University of the Balearic Islands and the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. In this field, the UOC stands out with indicators which excel in faculty members with a PhD, its success rate and its percentage of postgraduate students. It is in the mid-range area for the non drop-out rate.

Relating to the employability indicators , the study records excellent results in the Social Security affiliation rate (80%) and in the average contribution base of the community of UOC graduates (€34,331).

The general classification of the U-Ranking 2022 is headed by the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, the Pompeu Fabra University and the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M).