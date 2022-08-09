Constant, real-time reoptimization

With these data in hand the next challenge to tackle will be the development of algorithms capable of optimizing shared transport practices in real time, such as car sharing – time-based use of a shared vehicle – and ride sharing – sharing short journeys or routes in a single vehicle. With these challenges in mind the researchers have developed a set of agile optimization algorithms.

"Coordinating traffic flow for the sheer number of vehicles within a system as dynamic as a smart city, with its constantly shifting traffic and environmental conditions, is a highly complex process and decisions must be both efficient and prompt, meaning traditional methods – as well as those requiring longer computation times – cannot be used. This is where agile algorithms play a crucial part, as they allow for the continuous real-time reoptimization of these dynamic systems," highlighted the coordinator of OptimalSharing@SmartCities.

A traffic simulator for Barcelona

To ensure the validation of results produced by the concepts and algorithms developed over the course of the project the researchers will create a platform capable of producing the "most realistic possible" simulation of a city's traffic, taking Barcelona as the test type. "The platform will provide information to policymakers, industrial partners and other stakeholders on how to coordinate car and ride sharing operations for the city based on financial, environmental sustainability and social considerations," explained the researcher.

Development of the simulator is being led by Spindox Labs, a company with a number of years' experience in applying advanced technology to real life, showing the project's commitment to university-industry collaboration. "We are very grateful for the invitation to work on this project. Spindox are very much oriented towards applied research and the chance to work alongside the UOC – a relationship which has already been developed in other areas – is a great opportunity for us to apply the results of our endeavours in a city as large and complex as Barcelona," said Paolo Marone, Spindox's Country Manager Spain.

An open science-based project

The project is scheduled for completion in mid-2023 and is being developed based on open science policies. This means the outcomes, both in terms of underlying concepts and algorithms and the traffic simulation platform, will be publicly available so partners and stakeholders will be able to try out new transport models based on car and ride sharing principles. In this way, the project will secure the involvement of various companies and organizations operating within the fields of both urban mobility and sustainable transport. "We are behind open science. We believe the knowledge generated by universities and research centres should not only be published in the best scientific journals (another important aspect), but also prove useful for sector companies and organizations such as Barcelona City Council in terms of offering better services to citizens," said the researcher.

Consequently, one of the project objectives is "exporting the results and lessons learnt to other cities in Spain such as Valencia and even further afield to other European cities, bearing in mind the fact Spindox is a multinational company based in Italy," concluded Ángel A. Juan.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9, which focuses on making improvements to industry, innovation and infrastructure.

This is one of the four research projects the UOC is involved in, and one of the two that the UOC is coordinating, from among the seven receiving funding from the grants programme run by "La Caixa" Foundation and Barcelona City Council, as part of the Barcelona Science Plan 2020-2023, to help develop a response to the most pressing urban challenges.

