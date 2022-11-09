Distributed computing strategy

The project will also take advantage of different computing architectures, from cloud to edge and far-edge computing. In other words, instead of a centralized strategy, the computation will be distributed in various nodes closer to the source of the data in order to reduce cloud computing processes, thereby decreasing the response time of the servers and the bandwidth, and simultaneously increasing the security of the data.

The system is entirely distributed, and composed of various sensor and location technologies placed on the objects to be located. These devices generate traces of raw data that have to be processed to obtain their estimated individual positions. An initial data processing takes place at the "far-edge", i.e. near the antennas that transmit the signals.

Data updated in real time

The radio signals from sensors attached to the objects or people to be tracked are received by the locator's array of antennas. These data have to be transformed to estimate the angles that define the direction of the signal and provide a real-time update. "In a perfect world, this transformation is a geometric process that depends on the space between the antennas (distance) and the radio frequency (wavelength). However, these environments are subject to noise and irregularities", stressed Xavier Vilajosana.

"When addressing these problems", he continued, "deep learning methods can become a very valuable tool for obtaining accurate estimates of the position of objects."

Real-time data processing and aggregation take place using other "edge" devices to improve the system's performance. Another filtering step is added at this point to improve the signal translation and to be able to incorporate different technologies, using deep learning among other methods.

Infrastructure in the cloud

The estimated positions are delivered in real time from these edge devices to a cloud infrastructure, which is connected to the information systems of the factory or the logistics warehouse where the work is taking place. In the cloud, advanced artificial intelligence methods can be used for correction, improvement, classification, detecting anomalies and optimizing operations.

This cloud infrastructure handles the display and tracking of objects, and connects and interrelates this information with other subsystems such as those in the inventory of the factory or warehouse.

Large-scale test bench

This technological proposal will be evaluated throughout the project, which will last for 12 months in different scenarios, and its results will be compared with other current technological solutions. First, tests will be carried out in the research group's own laboratory and large-scale tests will subsequently be carried out in a building that has been purpose-designed for this type of experiment, which has an area of 1,000 m2 and which enables different technologies to be evaluated.

The DUNE project is part of the VEDLIoT project, which has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, under the terms of grant agreement No 957197.

This UOC research project contributes towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

