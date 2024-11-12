BeReal: the attention war on social media

Nudges

BeReal sends a daily notification to the user, who has two minutes to take photos using the device's two cameras – front and back – to show what they're doing and how they feel at that moment. The platform aims to encourage users to share their real circumstances in a shift away from the overly prepared and posed images on Instagram or TikTok.

Unlike these other platforms, BeReal is not designed for users to spend a lot of time consuming content or scrolling. Instead, they can only connect to it and see what other users are doing after posting the images they're prompted for.

"This approach, as well as the ability to obtain immediate social reactions through RealMojis [emoticons made using real photographs of the user] creates a cycle of social rewards that hooks users without requiring them to invest too much of their time," said Gálvez.

The fact that interaction with the app is limited to just a few minutes a day creates a sense of urgency and exclusiveness, which is crucial in capturing users' attention, according to the authors of the study.

The app uses 'nudges' to channel its users' behaviour, including a daily notification that invites them to share an authentic moment from their day, and visual elements that encourage them to interact with the platform.

"Over time, these constant nudges are what end up making interaction with the platform a habit: the user ends up interacting with it, in terms of either using it or thinking about it, almost unconsciously," said Joan Rovira, professor of the Department of Social Psychology at the UAB, a course instructor in Organizational Psychology at the UOC, and the lead author of the study. After this habit has been formed, interaction takes place almost automatically when the user receives the nudge.

The app's ultimate goal, according to Rovira, is to capture users' data in order to sell it for commercial and advertising purposes. "On different days and times and in different situations, thanks to geolocation and the application of AI algorithms, the app retrieves data on what you're doing when you feel a specific emotion, how you react to other people's posts, and where you are at each time during the day, which is valuable information that can be used to send targeted advertising to people."

An autoethnographic experiment

The authors used an autoethnographic methodology to carry out this study. Rovira created a profile on BeReal, and interacted with it between January and July 2023. During the day, he made notes in a notebook about all his experiences with the app. This field notebook was the basis for examining how it is designed and operates. In the future, the authors plan to continue the experiment with a cohort of volunteers of both sexes and different ages "to see the differences between generations".

